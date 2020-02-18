AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount – Limited Offer

Certified Solutions Architect exam isn’t easy to pass especially without extensive training. If you are planning to diversify your portfolio of skills and are worried about not clearing the exam, then we have something just for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle. The offer will expire in a week, so don’t waste any more time and invest in this splendid opportunity to advance your career.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle features

This bundle is very comprehensive and it will help you get the extensive training you need to ace the certification exams. With the help of this content you will be confident and will be able to clear the exam in the very first attempt. Here are highlights of what the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle has in store for you:

Access 94 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7

Free & unlimited access to labs

Prep yourself with 5 full-length mock exams w/ over 400 unique AWS CSAP certification exam practice questions

Put your knowledge to the text w/ 4 section quizzes covering the most important topics for the exam

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: Lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

Desktop or mobile device w/ internet access

The course has been designed by Whizlabs. They are known for providing quality courses and trainings at affordable prices. The company provides some of the best trainings in the market and they help professionals excel in their careers. The courses provided by this company are created by experts and professionals with years of relevant industry experience. So, you are in safe hands.

Original Price AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle: $129.9

Wccftech Discount Price AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Practice Tests + Courses Bundle: $14.99