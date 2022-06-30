Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Reportedly Slated for a November Release

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the biggest question marks of 2022. While the game is supposedly slated for this year, we haven’t really seen or heard anything new from the game since last summer. Is the game still on the way, or will it join the legion of titles being delayed to 2023 and beyond?

Well, according to insider Tom Henderson, who’s had accurate goods on Ubisoft multiple times in the past, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is indeed still coming this year. Henderson let this slip while discussing his belief that God of War Ragnarok will be coming out in late November. Per Henderson, Avatar will likely be launching shortly afterward.

I don't know the release date, btw. To speculate though, Nov 11th would be my guess. The next Need for Speed installment is due to launch on November 4th and sources have suggested that the current plan for Ubisoft's Avatar title is due to launch on November 18th. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

Of course, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation from Ubisoft. That said, James Cameron’s next film, Avatar: The Way of Water, launches in December, so it would make sense for Ubisoft to try to capitalize on excitement with a release around that time. Haven’t been keeping up with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? You can get details on the new version of Massive’s Snowdrop Engine powering the game here, and a quick official description, below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2022. Whether November 18 ends up being the date, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.