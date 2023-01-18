Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key Has Been Delayed To March

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key, the latest entry in the JRPG series by Gust, is yet another game launching in 2023 that will be released later than anticipated, as confirmed by the game's producer in a new message shared online.

In this new message, producer Junzo Hosoi confirmed the game will now release on March 24th instead of February 24th, so it is thankfully a short delay. According to the producer, the additional development time will be used to fine-tune the game to deliver the best possible experience.

We apologize for this delay to everyone who has been looking forward to the release of Atelier Ryza 3.

In order to make this game a fitting finale for Ryza and her friends, we have taken on challenges such as adventuring in a vast open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest extent.

Our team will take this additional time to fine-tune the final touches so that we can deliver to all of you who have been following the series for the best possible experience in this culmination of Ryza and her friends’ adventures.

We are making the game even better to make it worth your wait, so we appreciate your patience for a just little bit more until the game’s release.

—Junzo Hosoi, Producer

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist Of The End & The Secret Key launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 24th, 2023 worldwide. You can learn more about the game with the overview below.

This is the third JRPG title in the “Secret” series, which consists of Atelier Ryza released in 2019 and Atelier Ryza 2 in 2021, and illustrates the final adventure of Ryza and her friends.

Especially for this title, the "keys" make the adventure more exciting and convenient. You can create powerful items (Synthesis) with various keys or boost character abilities to fight monsters. (Battle) Furthermore, using the key, you can unlock barriers and treasure chests so that get rare items when you explore fields. (Exploration)