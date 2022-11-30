Atelier Ryza 3 Shows its Evolved Synthesis System in its Latest Trailer

The Atelier games have been in the gaming industry for 25 years, and one of the series’ latest titles is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. This game follows Reisalin Stout and her friends as they explore a series of mysterious islands which adversely affect Kurken Island, their home.

The game features a real-time battle system where a player can take a team of five (out of 11 total characters) into each encounter. Atelier Ryza 3 also plays host to a new system that transitions between battles and adds in the Keys mechanic for streamlining the experience. The team at Koei Tecmo has a new trailer, focusing on the game's Synthesis system, which you can see below.

This game is set to launch next year, and NIS America’s Online Store has a special Premium version of the game available. Just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Atelier JRPG franchise. This exclusive version of Atelier Ryza 3 is priced at $109.99 (before shipping), and includes the following:

A copy of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

An original illustration B2 cloth poster

special clear file (set of 2)

Mini acrylic character charm

An early access DLC code for Ryza’s “Marine Look of Kurken Shore” costume

PC users will not be able to purchase the Premium version of Atelier Ryza 3. Outside of this, the game’s pre-order bonus was disclosed. Players who pre-order the game or purchase it within the first two weeks of release will be able to download seven Summer Look costumes for the playable cast. These costumes may be purchasable at a later date.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key as it’s released. The game will release on February 24th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.