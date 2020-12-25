ASUS’s ROG Z11 PC Case is A Sleek and Stylish Mini-ITX/DTX Case

ASUS's ROG Z11 PC case offers support for smaller PC systems, which use either a DTX motherboard or a Mini-ITX motherboard while still offering an incredibly unique design. This PC case is currently on Amazon with a $279.99, with widespread compatibility for up to a 3-slot graphics card, and supports an ATX power supply.

The ROG Z11 PC case features a patented 11° tilt design to the Motherboard tray and supports a Mini-ITX or DTX motherboard

The ROG Z11 PC case offers a unique design with a tempered glass side panel, a front panel, and a patented 11° tilt design. This unique patented 11° tilt design sees the motherboard tilted to have an additional 40 mm of space available at the motherboard's back. This PC case's external design utilizes two different tempered glass panels, as shown in the side panel and a front panel. This PC Case only comes in a single color, featuring a black color scheme.

ASUS Announces the RT-AX68U Vertical WiFi Router

This case's unique design also allows for a dual-orientation, meaning that this PC can be placed vertically or horizontally with no airflow reduction from the PC case fans. For case fans, this PC case can support up to five 120 mm fans with two on the top panel and rear panel, while the bottom panel can support a single 120 mm fan. If PC builders are looking to use 140 mm fans, this case can only support three 140 mm case fans. For radiator support, the ROG Z11 PC case can support up to a 240 mm radiator on the rear panel and a 120 mm radiator on the bottom panel.

This case has a wide array of front IO, and this IO included one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. This wide array of connectivity allows for an easy way to connect headphones, keyboards, and a gaming mouse with three USB ports to spare.

For compatibility, the ROG Z11 PC case features support for a maximum GPU length of up to 320 mm and a maximum CPU cooler height of 130 mm with an additional 40 mm cable routing space located behind the motherboard tray. This PC case features support for either an ATX or an SFX power supply with a length of up to 160 mm. This case is currently available on Amazon with a listed price of $279.99.