Asus Zenfone 9 Coming Later This Month with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Furqan Shahid
Jul 13, 2022
Asus accidentally published a leak video of the Zenfone 9, an upcoming flagship from the company. The promo ended up leaking key details about the smartphone. Now, the company has decided to confirm the actual launch of the phone, as it will be going official on July 28th, later this month.

The Asus Zenfone 9 Proves That Compact Flagships with Fan-Favorite Features are Still Possible

Asus has updated its official website with a new banner that confirms that the Zenfone 9 will be launching at an event on July 28 at 9 a.m. ET. The banner does not reveal anything other than a look at the device display, we do know what the phone is going to be about thanks to the specs that we have seen in the promotional video.

Your Galaxy S22 or Pixel 6 Could be Affected by a Zero-Day Vulnerability

Based on the leaked promo, the Asus Zenfone 9 is going to be a compact flagship device, featuring a brand new design with two circular camera modules on the back, a flat display, and a metal frame with squared edges. The phone is going to have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 4,300 mAh battery, and a Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilization and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The screen on the Zenfone 9 will be a modest 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED from Samsung with a left punch-hole camera cutout. You are also getting a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, IP68 certification, and four colorways to choose from.

Based on the specs alone, it is more than safe to say that the Asus Zenfone 9 is going to be the return of compact flagship phones that still cater to the users by including some fan favorites like a flat display, a headphone jack, and a compact size. In a world full of massive offerings, a compact smartphone is certainly something to look forward to.

