Asus Zenfone 7 Series Announced with a Triple Flip Camera System, 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 Plus, More

Asus Zenfone 6 brought its unique camera mechanism last year with a reversible or flip mechanism. Now, the company is taking this trend forward with the Zenfone 7. That's right, the company is back again with the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. Both models feature the rotating camera module. Other than this, the company is also bringing support for a higher refresh rate, better display, and much more.

Asus Announces the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro With Snapdragon 865 Series Processors, 90Hz Refresh Rate, More

The flip camera mechanism allows the Asus Zenfone 7 to keep the entire screen without any distractions. There are no punch-hole cutouts and no notches whatsoever. All you get is a gigantic beautiful high refresh display. With a simple tap, your rear camera becomes the front-facing camera. The best part is that your selfies are equally on par with the rear quality.

Asus decided to go with a triple-lens solution this year and you get a 64MP main wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with a 113-degree view, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. To be precise, all-important additions are part of the mix. On the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, the wide-angle and the telephoto lens feature OIS which is not part of the standard Zenfone 7.

The camera module has been improved as well which can now survive 200,000 flips which is twice as much as the Zenfone 6. You now also have the option to manually select angles that you want the camera to flip to. Overall, the entire mechanism is streamlined and smoother than its predecessor.

Apart from the camera, the Asus Zenfone 7 series feature a 90Hz OLED panel which is a welcome addition. The display brightness can go up to 700 nits so it is easier to use in brightly lit conditions. The display is a 6.67-inch panel with a 1080p resolution. It would have been better to increase the panel quality from last year, but we're not complaining.

The massive 5,000mAh battery is the same size as that of last year's Zenfone 6. However, the improvement this year is that ut now supports 30W fast charging. On the negative side, there is no wireless charging this time around as well. In addition, the fingerprint sensor has been relocated as well from the back of the device to the side, built into the power button.

Sadly, the Asus Zenfone 7 did not retain the headphone jack compared to last year's model and no IP rating as well. As for specifications, there is a slight difference between the two models. The Zenfone 7 Pro features the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor while the standard Zenfone 7 features Snapdragon 865. The Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity and the standard Zenfone 7 features either 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage capacity. Take note that both models feature a sub-6GHz 5G connectivity with no mmWave. You can expand the storage on both models with a microSD card up to 2TB.

The Asus Zenfone 7 series is available in Black and White and the company is planning to launch it in European markets on September 1st. The devices are not available in the U.S for now. The exact prices are yet to be announced but according to today's Taiwan prices where the smartphones will be going on sale starting today, we can expect the price to be around $749 for the standard model and $953 for the Pro model. See more details on Asus's website.

Overall, the Asus Zenfone 7 series brings in the same design that we liked so much last year. The full-screen display without any distortion is great and now with the latest processors and a higher refresh rate display, navigation, and use will be a lot smoother and fluid. We will share more details on the device as soon as we get our hands on it.