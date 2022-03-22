ASUS reveals new Zenbook premium 14″ laptop series for 2022 In Both Intel & AMD CPU flavors

The new ASUS laptops are PANTONE Validated for industry-standard color accuracy, have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for vivid colors, and are TÜV-certified for lower blue-light levels. Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED feature a 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen that provides realistic visuals with deep blacks and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The new Zenbook 14" series laptops have a 16:10 aspect ratio. Still, the Zenbook 14X OLED laptop has a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has an 88% screen-to-body ratio for an expanded visual workspace, decreasing scrolling for the user.

ASUS launches Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, a premium 14-inch convertible laptop with a 16:10 aspect-ratio design

Zenbook 14X OLED is furnished with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, while the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor that provides excellent multitasking and the most satisfactory productivity. A high-capacity 63W battery delivers extended battery life and supports USB-C Easy Charge for convenient and fast charging. Intel WiFi 6 connectivity is improved with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, including ASUS WiFi Stabilizer for lowered interference and ASUS WiFi SmartConnect for seamless connection links.

Zenbook 14X OLED has a 16.9 mm thin chassis. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 15.9 mm thin chassis. Still, it maintains numerous I/O ports for comprehensive on-the-go connectivity, including a USB Type-A port, two USB-C ports, a standard HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack. These laptops are constructed to endure and pass the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H U.S. military standard for dependability and durability.

For the most satisfying user experience, they both possess a fingerprint sensor on the power button for quick login and the ASUS NumberPad 2.0 for effortless data entry. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED keeps a high-precision 4096-pressure-level stylus and a 360° ErgoLift hinge, allowing it to be used in laptop, tent, stand, or tablet mode adaptable for collaboration, entertainment, productivity, or sharing.

ASUS's Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED come with a 2.8K OLED HDR four-sided NanoEdge touchscreen, allowing both models to be ideal for many users. The slim-bezel display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio that delivers an 18%-larger graphical workspace than a traditional 16:9 display. The taller screen also allows users to view more of a document or website with limiting scrolling.













The display has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is PANTONE Validated for vivid and true-to-life colors. OLED technology guarantees true blacks with up to a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for enhanced realism, and for superior eye care, the display is also TÜV-certified for low blue-light emissions.

Zenbook 14X OLED offers the all-around undertaking required for multitasking and productivity. Zenbook 14X OLED utilizes the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. Users will wait for less to load applications or websites with an ultrafast 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD and gigabit-class Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is fitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HX processor, up to 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD and gigabit-class Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

The Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED provide several necessary I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a standard HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack.

ASUS IceCool Plus thermal technology maximizes performance in slim and lightweight laptops, with three fan performance profiles in the MyASUS app. The three fan modes accessible to users are:

Performance Mode, which maximizes performance and thermal parameters for heavy workloads

Standard Mode, allowing for the system to intelligently optimize performance, thermal, and power parameters for any task

Whisper Mode, delivering cool and silent power-saving operations

The Zenbook 14X OLED arranged a lay-flat 180° ErgoLift hinge that narrowly tilts the laptop's rear to produce more comfortable typing sessions. The laptop's touchscreen supports a 4096-pressure-level precision stylus for ease of control in almost any task. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED delivers four modes for its precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge — laptop, stand, tent, or tablet — and all methods are accessible for spontaneous, natural sketching or note-taking.

The clever ASUS NumberPad 2.0 is a dual-function touchpad with an integrated LED-illuminated numeric keypad and offers a fingerprint sensor located on the power button for effortless and safe one-touch login with Windows Hello.

You can purchase the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED for $1399.99 from ASUS, Amazon, and Newegg. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is available for $1099.99 and can be purchased from Newegg.