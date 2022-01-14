ASUS Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.6 BETA BIOS Firmware For Its ROG Crosshair VIII Motherboards

ASUS is the first motherboard manufacturer to start rolling out the latest AMD AGESA 1.2.0.6 BETA BIOS firmware on its ROG Crosshair VIII series motherboards.

ASUS First Motherboard Vendor To Roll Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.6 BETA BIOS Firmware On Its ROG Crosshair VIII Motherboards

So far, AMD's motherboard partners have gradually been rolling out BETA AGESA Firmware BIOS updates on their respective 500 & 400-series motherboards. There are also new BIOS rolling out that are specifically designed to support AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs on the older 300-series motherboards though board vendors haven't opened them up to the entire lineup as they are still waiting on AMD's final call. More information here in regards to the whole Ryzen 5000 CPU support on 300-series motherboards.

As for the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.6 BETA BIOS, there aren't any specific details provided except that it will update your motherboard to the latest AGESA version which is the ComboV2PI 1206. All of the latest BIOS for the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII motherboards were published at overclock.net by the in-house overclocker, SafeDisk. Links are provided below:

As a caution, these new BIOS are still based on BETA firmware and labeled as such. So users might experience some bugs and compatibility issues when installing the new BIOS. For those who do so, it's better to wait for an official release or roll back to the older version that was working fine for you. Once again, there have been reports that AGESA 1.2.0.5 and above BIOS will officially support AMD's Vermeer-X (Ryzen 7 5800X3D) CPUs while 1.2.0.0 and above will carry BETA support.

More information regarding this is expected to be announced by motherboard vendors around the same time as the launch of Ryzen 7 5800X3D on the AM4 platform which is Spring 2022.

News Source: KOMACHI_ENSAKA