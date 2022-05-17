ASUS Unleashes Its ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE Laptop: Powered By 5.2 GHz Intel Core i9-12950HX CPU With 16 Cores & NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU

ASUS has officially lifted the curtains off its brand new ROG STRIX SCAR special edition laptop which rocks a 16 Core Intel Core i9-12950HX running at 5.2 GHz.

THE BEST JUST GOT BETTER: INTRODUCING THE 2022 ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SPECIAL EDITION WITH 5.2 GHZ INTEL CORE I9-12950HX 16-CORE CPU

Press Release: In January, we introduced the ROG Strix SCAR 2022, an ultra-powerful esports gaming machine designed to blow away any and all competition. But we couldn’t leave well enough alone, so we decided to make it even better. We’re proud to announce the ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition, the ultimate laptop for competitive gaming.

For most gamers, the regular 2022 Strix SCAR is the perfect companion, since it’s lighter and more affordable than the new Special Edition while offering exceptional gaming performance. But for gamers who need the absolute best of the best, cutting-edge technology paired with a bold cyberpunk design, the Strix SCAR 17 SE has arrived.

World-class performance

The SCAR 17 SE features the Intel Core i9-12950HX, a 65W TDP processor with 8 Performance and 8 Efficiency cores, giving the machine more than enough power for AAA gaming and multithreaded workloads. This flagship CPU can boost to an impressive 5.2GHz and a staggering 175W for short periods of time when the GPU is disabled, making the SCAR 17 SE a potent content creation machine in addition to its flagship gaming performance. With a Cinebench R23 score of 22,275 in Turbo mode, the SCAR 17 SE rivals the multi-threaded power of high-end desktop processors.

Backing up the i9-12950HX is NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, fully unleashed with a mind-blowing maximum TGP of 175W with Dynamic Boost, making this the highest wattage graphics chip we’ve ever had in a ROG laptop. This gaming beast comes with all of the benefits of NVIDIA’s latest RTX GPUs, including ray tracing support, DLSS, and NVENC encoder for streaming or capturing your gameplay, and buttery smooth motion thanks to Adaptive-Sync support.

Speaking of Adaptive-Sync, both panel options of the Strix SCAR 17 SE also offers Dolby Vision support and incredibly low 3ms response times. Whether you want to experience the world’s fastest laptop refresh rates with a 1080p 360Hz panel or increase visual fidelity with a 1440p 240Hz option, both lightning-fast displays will make sure that you see the enemy before they see you.

The SCAR 17 SE also features up to 64GB of blazing 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen 4 storage in a RAID 0 array that leaves loading times in the dust, and a dedicated MUX Switch to power peak gaming performance. Launch your games confidently from anywhere, connecting to your online matches with either a 2.5G ethernet port or accessing the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard when paired with a compatible network. The machine also boasts next-generation I/O connectivity, including dual USB Type-C ports, one of which supports Thunderbolt 4, and a full HDMI 2.1 port offering 4K 120Hz video output. Whether you’re on the move frequently or spending more time in one place, the SCAR 17 SE can adapt to keep you on top of your game.





















Reimagined cooling

ROG’s engineers had to get creative in order to accommodate all this high-powered gear. Starting with the thermal interface material, the ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 SE is the first ROG laptop to use Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and the GPU. Conductonaut Extreme is an ultra-high performance compound that can drop CPU temperatures by up to 15°C compared to traditional thermal pastes, and we’ve applied it to the GPU as well to keep temperatures as low as possible across the board.

The SCAR 17 SE also boasts a huge custom vapor chamber that covers 48.8% of the motherboard, ensuring that the CPU, GPU, and critical power delivery components are always operating at peak performance. Unlike conventional heat pipes that only transfer heat along their axis, vapor chamber designs spread heat across their entire surface, rapidly absorbing and dissipating waste heat without adding extra bulk to the machine. This efficient transfer also keeps the surface of the laptop cooler, keeping your hands comfortable on the keyboard while you frag your enemies. Paired with four heatsinks lined with ultrathin copper fins as slim as 0.1mm and updated Arc Flow Fans, the SCAR 17 SE can easily dissipate heat for top performance, even during marathon gaming sessions.

Unlock the Cipher

The additions that keep the SCAR 17 SE unique aren’t limited to the internals. The chassis features the same RGB lighting and customizable Armor Caps as the standard Strix SCAR, but with an extra secret: specially developed invisible ink. Traditional invisible ink, commonly used on paper, wouldn’t stand the test of time when applied to the metal lid of the SCAR. ROG’s research and development team painstakingly created a substance that perfectly blends in with the SCAR 17 SE’s metal lid. In normal lighting, this substance has a matte metallic texture, but with a UV flashlight, the ink appears as a vivid green or blue. It took six months and seven formulations to perfect, but this new invisible ink has passed a suite of wear and durability tests, giving gamers a unique pairing of function and form that is sure to dazzle.

This hidden cybertext also holds clues to in-game puzzles for our all-new companion game launching alongside the SCAR 17 SE, SCAR Runner. A first-person parkour title set in Goemon City, the player takes on the persona of “X” and needs to catch PKD to retrieve an urgent message before time runs out. We are also launching a giveaway campaign to celebrate the release of SCAR Runner, with prizes ranging all the way up to a ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE, ROG SLASH apparel, and ROG Phone 5s, or a complete peripheral package. Complete campaign rules are available here.