ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Achieves DDR5-10552 Memory Overclock World Record

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 6, 2022

Following MSI and Gigabyte, ASUS has now broken the DDR5 memory overclocking world record with its top ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard.

ASUS Achieves A Stunning 10552 Mbps DDR5 Memory Overclock With ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Motherboard

The latest overclock was achieved by Hong Kong-based overclocker, LUPIN_NO_MUSUME, with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard. The motherboard is designed specifically for DRAM overclocking as seen by its Dual DIMM memory layout. Officially, this motherboard can support up to DDR5-6600 speeds but overclockers are ready to push DDR5 way above the designated specs.

Using LN2 and an Intel Core i9-12900K clocked at 3.7 GHz (4 P-Cores enabled), the overclocker was able to achieve a 5275.9 MHz overclock which translates to 10,552 Mbps transfer rates. This is a 2.2 times gain over the JEDEC specified speeds for DDR5 memory which is a minuscule 4800 Mbps vs the overclock achieved. The memory clocks were maintained at 127-120-120-120-127-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR) and just one 16 GB DIMM was used.

It is not mentioned which specific DDR5 memory DIMM was used for this overclock. Manufacturers are expected to push DDR5 even further in the coming months with platforms such as AMD's AM5 & Intel Raptor Lake allowing support for higher memory frequencies and transfer rates. We have already seen G.Skill showcasing up to DDR5-7000 kits while others such as ADATA, T-Force, Aorus, TeamGroup, and Corsair are also working on even faster modules.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Achieves DDR5-10552 Memory Overclock World Record 1

You can see the CPU-z validation and HWBOT listings at their respective links and in the pictures below:

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX Achieves DDR5-10552 Memory Overclock World Record 2
Now you might be worrying that faster speeds will result in higher CAS latency and timings but DDR5-7000 memory is reportedly running at CL40 timings in labs so we can expect memory kits with tighter timings ready by the time these new platforms arrive. Furthermore, DDR5 and DRAM prices, in general, are falling rapidly with Micron's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, confirming that the supply of PMIC and VRM for DDR5 modules has increased substantially over the last few months & which can lead to a further drop in prices. Currently, DDR5 memory is priced around 40-50% higher than DDR4 memory.

