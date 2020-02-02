ASUS Revises the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT Series TUF Gaming Graphics Card

ASUS has announced the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 series EVO graphics cards. This includes the SKUs "TUF 3-RX5700-O8G-EVO-GAMING" for the RX 5700, and "TUF 3-RX5700XT-O8G-EVO-GAMING" for the RX 5700 XT.

The TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 & TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT Revised Variants Offer Enhanced Heatsink, Axial-Tech Fans

These new cards have a better cooling system in place than the original TUF Gaming RX 5700 series graphics cards, since tech reviewers heavily criticized them for bad cooling performance. Reacting to the criticism, ASUS improved cooling is due to the aluminum fin-stack heatsink, which is entirely different from the original TUF gaming cards.

ASUS has also added their new Axial-Tech fan design on the cards to push more air towards the central heatsink for better cooling performance. The list of new features includes in the revised TUF Radeon RX 5700 series cards include:

Axial-Tech fan design These fans feature a smaller hub that allows these fans to have longer fan blades and a barrier ring to increase downward air pressure. This new design improves airflow and dispersion.

0 dBA technology The advanced onboard controller brings the fans to a standstill when the GPU core temperature drops below 55 degrees Celsius, that keeps the overall noise from your computer lower, as the temperature rises, the fans will start to spin again.

2.7-slot design This graphics card utilizes a 2.7-slot design to gain more heatsink surface area. The more massive heatsink increases the thermal headroom, which in turn increases the overclocking potential allowing fans to run at lower speeds in light workload scenarios.



Dual ball fan bearings The different bearing types of unique pros and cons. These ball bearings excel at durability and can last up to twice as long as a sleeve bearing designs.

Auto-Extreme Technology The Auto-Extreme is an automated manufacturing process that is setting a new standard in the industry, allowing all soldering to be completed in a single pass. This significantly reduces the thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals, and this reduces the environmental impact, less manufacturing power consumption, and makes these cards a much more reliable product overall.

TUF compatibility testing These cards are subjected to a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure a seamless plug-and-play experience.

OC edition ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT EVO This card offers a boost clock of 1980 MHz for the OC Mode. This card also offers a boost clock of 1905 MHz for the Gaming Mode. ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO This card offers a boost clock of 1750 MHz for the OC Mode. This card has the same boost clock of 1750 MHz for the Gaming Mode.

