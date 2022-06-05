ASUS reveals Prime AP201 MicroATX case that is compatible with VGA up to 338mm & 360mm radiators

ASUS revealed its majorly expandable Prime AP201 MicroATX Case which is available in black and white color themes.

ASUS's new MicroATX case, the Prime AP201, supports 360mm radiators & graphics cards measuring up to 338mm

The ASUS Prime AP201 is a highly compact case, offering 33 Liters of space. Users will be able to equip AIO radiators measuring 280 to 360 mm, while also containing a 338 m GPU (one of the largest card sizes available) and PSUs that measure up to 180 mm. The mesh on the front and back of the case consists of over 57,000 holes with a diameter of 1.5 mm. The top and bottom utilize wide vent openings for impressive airflow to dissipate heat properly.

AYANEO Brings AMD RDNA 2 To Another Handheld Gaming Console: Meet AYANEO 2 Geek Gaming With Up To 8 Core Ryzen 6000U APUs

Like many cases available, ASUS has designed the new ASUS Prime AP201 to have easily detachable and attachable panels that are toolless. Thie company has also chosen to allow for as many as six cooling fans in the company's new case, with three placed in the front, one in the rear of the case, and one located at the top of the case. For connectivity, on the front are two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, and two audio terminals.

Some highlighted features of the ASUS Prime AP201 MicroATX Case include:

Quasi-Filter Mesh Panels: A mesh design comprised of over 57,000 precision-machined 1.5mm holes increases airflow and provides a clear view of the components within your build.

A mesh design comprised of over 57,000 precision-machined 1.5mm holes increases airflow and provides a clear view of the components within your build. Optimized for Cooling: With support for 280 and 360mm radiators and up to six fans, the AP201 is primed to deal with the thermal onslaught of high-performance hardware.

With support for 280 and 360mm radiators and up to six fans, the AP201 is primed to deal with the thermal onslaught of high-performance hardware. Industry-Leading Spatial Efficiency: Despite a 33L footprint, the AP201 supports ATX PSUs up to 180 mm long, graphics cards up to 338 mm extended, custom liquid cooling, and various storage devices.

Despite a 33L footprint, the AP201 supports ATX PSUs up to 180 mm long, graphics cards up to 338 mm extended, custom liquid cooling, and various storage devices. Tool-Free Side Panels: A simple yet secure clip mechanism allows chassis side panels to remove and resist accidental dislodging easily.

A simple yet secure clip mechanism allows chassis side panels to remove and resist accidental dislodging easily. Sizeable Cable-Management: The AP201 features an extended motherboard tray with strategically placed cutouts and a 32 mm gap to tuck cables out of sight.

The AP201 features an extended motherboard tray with strategically placed cutouts and a 32 mm gap to tuck cables out of sight. Front Panel USB Type-C® Support: The front panel of the AP201 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port so that users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

The side panel can be attached and detached without tools, and up to a total of 6 cooling fans can be installed, including three front, one rear, and 1 top. The front interface is equipped with USB3.2 Gen.1 Type-Ax2, USB3.2 Gen.2 Type-Cx1, and audio terminal x2.





















This classic case by ASUS is unique because the company has created a semi- to high-end, premium MiniATX case, which is usually only seen in enthusiast-style builds. With most more minor form factor cases, devices and components are much weaker in power and performance, so for the company to invest in a premium MiniATX case could open the market to smaller footprint rigs on users' desk space. This revelation could allow ASUS and other manufacturers to develop MiniATX motherboards with superior capability.

News Source: ASUS