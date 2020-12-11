ASUS Launches The World’s Lightest Business Laptop – The ExpertBook B9 At 2.2lbs

Some people working in an office environment tend to say that the look of a gaming laptop does not really suit their style as well as is not portable enough. ASUS has seen that divide between gamers and business people. ASUS has multiples brands under its name with ROG and TUF as well. ROG and TUF focus on the gaming side while the ASUS branded gear focuses more on the professionals. ASUS has announced the ExpertBook B9, the next-generation portable laptop for businessmen.

The World's Lightest 14-Inch Business Laptop At 2.2lbs And A Ultra Thin Profile At 14.9mm

The laptop is already the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop, and it builds upon the previous generation. The laptop features Intel's latest 11th Gen processors with built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics. The new processor provides plenty of processing power and the graphics make it more affordable whilst being able to perform all the necessary tasks. It also features up to 32 GB LDDR4x 4266 MHz memory and up to dual 2 TB SSDs for maximum storage. The connectivity is great as well with Intel WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

The design is as impressive as the internals. As the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop, it is 2.2lbs and packs all the aforementioned components all powered with a 66 Wh battery. The laptop also has a small footprint with a 14.9-mm-thin profile. Even with the small profile and thin bezels on the 14-inch NanoEdge display, it features a webcam that serves multiple purposes. The webcam has an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor to allow quick login using a biometric face scan. The AdaptiveLock technology automatically logs you in and out using sensors as well as the webcam.

The ExpertBook B9 is the next-generation business laptop with a very thin profile and low weight. It has plenty of computing power and battery life to power you throw a long day. It is a businessman's dream laptop.