ASUS ROG, today announced the ROG Strix 850W Gold and 850W White Edition Power Supply Units, which join the 750W, 650W and 550W models already in the series. The White Edition is specifically designed to be showcased in custom white gaming rigs, while the original is dressed in black to blend with a wide variety of build themes. Both versions of the PSU enable a host of aesthetic customization with included stickers, magnets, and modular cables. Like their siblings, 850W Strix PSUs leverage a potent combination of exclusive ROG cooling technology and premium components to deliver ultra-low noise while fueling the latest multi-core processors and graphics cards.

ASUS Intros Its ROG STRIX 850W Gold Power Supplies In Both Black and White Colors - Designed With Premium Components To Last A Long Time

Low noise is essential for premium gaming rigs, so ROG Strix series power supplies utilize the same heatsinks as the venerable ROG Thor series. A careful balance of mass and surface allows the PSU to pump out judicious amounts of power before the 135 mm Axial-tech fan needs to spin up. Based on the same design used on high-end ROG Strix graphics cards, Axial-tech fans feature a smaller hub and longer blades connected to a barrier ring which improves static pressure by directing air downwards.

ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming VG279Q1R 27″ 1080p Monitor With 144 Hz Freesync

Durability is paramount, so the propeller is mounted on a dual ball bearing setup that will last up to twice as long as a sleeve bearing design. When combined with ROG heatsinks, the cooling is so effective that the fan only needs to spin at low speeds, keeping noise levels to a minimum.











A robust mix of Japanese capacitors and low RDS(on) MOSFETs provide the foundation for a 10-year warranty and allow ASUS Strix series PSUs to achieve 80 PLUS Gold certification. The result is an incredibly efficient power supply with the endurance to handle the most intense gaming scenarios.











ROG Strix series power supplies are fully modular and are bundled with a full complement of cables ready to hook up to the latest hardware. The 24-pin, two 6+2-pin PCI-e, and two 8-pin EPS 12V power cables are colored to match the chassis color for a tidy, uniform look. For users that wish to personalize their build further, the package also includes a 20% discount coupon courtesy of CableMod, granting access to custom cable materials, lengths, and colors.

Further customization is made possible by a convenient magnetic logo and a range of decals that can be used to reskin the visible sides of the PSU. Pricing and availability have not been announced, but they will probably be priced similarly to competitors in the 850 watt Gold range.