ASUS Intros 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Powered ROG Zephyrus, ROG STRIX SCAR, TUF Gaming Laptops

ASUS has just introduced its 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU-powered ROG & TUF Gaming laptop lineup. The lineup is made up of several high-end configurations that are aimed at gamers & high-end users.

ASUS has released a range of 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-H powered laptops which include the ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus S17, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG STRIX G17, ROG STRIX G15, TUF DASH F15, and TUF Gaming F17 models.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Laptop

Experience supreme power with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU capable of feasting on 90W, plus up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU that reaches 140W with Dynamic Boost. Cooling upgrades allow the graphics processor to clock up to 1545MHz at 115W with ROG Boost and reach 140W with Dynamic Boost. The innovative AAS Plus cooling system lifts the keyboard at a 5° angle, opening wide vents that give the new Arc Flow fans ample room to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop. Combined with a liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU, these enhancements let you enjoy powerful computing in a machine that’s slim, quiet, and cool under your fingers.















A spacious 17” screen and cutting-edge components make every moment a luxury experience. Choose either a WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC for higher FPS or a 4K option with greater detail and Adaptive-Sync. Both offer high refresh rates, brilliant colors, and out-of-the-box color accuracy. Powerful six-speaker audio lets you travel with high-fidelity sound wherever you go. Storage options including a three-drive HyperDrive Ultimate SSD RAID array give you lightning-fast access to games and media. The optical-mechanical keyboard offers precise and responsive input, while the configurable Multiwheel puts a wide range of useful functions within reach.

The second display option is a 4K panel that caters to creators and gamers who demand even more detail. It’s primed for fluid gaming and everyday navigation with a 120Hz refresh rate. Adaptive-Sync eliminates tearing and makes gameplay smoother, which is especially helpful at Ultra HD resolution. Create or game wherever inspiration strikes thanks to 500 nits of peak brightness. Even outdoors, you can see a clear and vivid picture.

ROG Zephyrus S17 CPU Core i9-11900H

Core i7-11800H Display 165Hz/3ms WQHD 100% DCI-P3 with G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus

120Hz/3ms 4K 100% DCI-P3 with Adaptive-Sync GPU GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060 Memory Up to 48GB DDR4 Storage Up to 3 SSDs in HyperDrive Ultimate RAID Array Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 I/O 1x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x SD card reader

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x RJ45

1x audio combo jack Battery 90Wh Size 395 x 264 x 19.9mm

2.6kg

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop

The immersive 94% screen-to-body ratio lets us fit a 16” screen inside a compact chassis smaller than last year’s 15” Zephyrus M15. For fluid, richly detailed visuals in games, the panel combines a high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync. It’s also an ideal canvas for artistic endeavors thanks to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, Pantone-validated colors across 100% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision support for richer visuals.















The unique display creates countless possibilities, and the laptop’s next-gen components make them real. The latest processors up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H drive high-refresh-rate gaming and exceptional performance in content creation. NVIDIA’s latest Ampere architecture supplies more gaming muscle, with the GeForce RTX 3070 in the top config delivering high FPS and powerful RTX technologies in the latest games. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps the M16 cool under your fingers while ensuring the CPU and GPU can deliver the performance you crave.

The laptop features up to 48GB of speedy DDR4-3200 RAM to give you plenty of headroom for heavy multitasking and projects with high-resolution assets. Load those assets at warp speed and enjoy ultrafast access to games and apps on a PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 2TB of storage. The second SSD slot makes it easy to add more storage for your expanding game library and professional portfolio.

The Zephyrus M16 is a luxuriously thin and light companion. Draped in sultry Off Black, with lustrous Prismatic Film peeking through CNC-milled perforations, it’s a subtle stunner that communicates style and professionalism wherever you go. Flexible, powerful, and sophisticated, the ROG Zephyrus M16 gives you the tools to pursue all your talents, from exhilarating gaming to inspired artistry alike.

ROG Zephyrus M16 CPU Core i9-11900H Display 165Hz/3ms 16:10 WQHD

100% DCI-P3 GPU GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 3060

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Memory Up to 48GB DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

2x M.2 slots Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 I/O 1x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x microSD card reader

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x RJ45

1x audio combo jack Battery 90Wh Size 355 x 243.5 x 19.9mm

1.9kg

ASUS ROG Series Gaming Laptop Specifications: