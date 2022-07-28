Menu
Company

ASUS & Gigabyte Motherboards With Intel Chipsets Vulnerable To CosmicStrand “UEFI Firmware Rootkit” Malware

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 28, 2022

A new malware known as CosmicStrand has been discovered by Kaspersky which affects ASUS & Gigabyte motherboards featuring Intel chipsets.

CosmicStrand "UEFI Firmware Rootkit" Malware Affects ASUS & Gigabyte's Motherboards With Intel Chipsets, Can Completely Crash Victim Machine

The report states that CosmicStrand is a type of UEFI Firmware Rootkit, a type of malware that implants itself in the deepest corners of the OS, making them very difficult to detect and since this is a rootkit we are talking about, it will ensure that the affected computer stays within the infected state even when the OS is reinstalled or the user replaces the HDD entirely. An early variant of the CosmicStrand malware dates all the way back to 2017 which was discovered by a Chinese author but the new version leaves the PC in a more vulnerable state.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
ASUS Zenfone 9 Goes Official With a Compact Form Factor, but With a High Refresh Rate Display, Big Battery, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, & More
ASUS & Gigabyte Motherboards With Intel Chipsets Vulnerable To CosmicStrand "UEFI Firmware Rootkit" Malware 2

According to the report, the CosmicStrand malware mostly affects ASUS & Gigabyte motherboards based on the Intel H81 chipset. The rootkit attaches itself to the firmware images of motherboards from the said company which indicates that a common vulnerability may exist that allows attackers to inject rootkit into the firmware images.

UEFI malware authors face a unique technical challenge: their implant starts running so early in the boot process that the operating system (in this case Windows) is not even loaded in memory yet – and by the time it is, the UEFI execution context will have terminated. Finding a way to pass down malicious code all the way through the various startup phases is the main task that the rootkit accomplishes.

The workflow consists in setting hooks[1] in succession, allowing the malicious code to persist until after the OS has started up. The steps involved are:

  • The initial infected firmware bootstraps the whole chain.
  • The malware sets up a malicious hook in the boot manager, allowing it to modify Windows’ kernel loader before it is executed.
  • By tampering with the OS loader, the attackers are able to set up another hook in a function of the Windows kernel.
  • When that function is later called during the normal start-up procedure of the OS, the malware takes control of the execution flow one last time.
  • It deploys a shellcode in memory and contacts the C2 server to retrieve the actual malicious payload to run on the victim’s machine.

It is said that victims were identified in several regions including China, Vietnam, Iran & Russia. PCs within these regions have been affected by CosmicStrand and appear to be private individuals. It is believed that the CosmicStrand malware was developed by a Chinese-speaking threat actor "by leveraging common resources shared among Chinese-speaking threat actors."

Conclusions

CosmicStrand is a sophisticated UEFI firmware rootkit that allows its owners to achieve very durable persistence: the whole lifetime of the computer, while at the same time being extremely stealthy. It appears to have been used in operation for several years, and yet many mysteries remain. How many more implants and C2 servers could still be eluding us? What last-stage payloads are being delivered to the victims? But also, is it really possible that CosmicStrand has reached some of its victims through package “interdiction”? In any case, the multiple rootkits discovered so far evidence a blind spot in our industry that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

The most striking aspect of this report is that this UEFI implant seems to have been used in the wild since the end of 2016 – long before UEFI attacks started being publicly described. This discovery begs a final question: if this is what the attackers were using back then, what are they using today?

So far, there seems to be no workaround for the CosmicStrand vulnerability, and it's advisable to refrain from getting an older Gigabyte and ASUS motherboard based on an older Intel H81 chipset. But this tell us that there might be even more variants of BIOS firmware-related vulnerabilities out there considering that CosmicStrand has been out in the wild for a few years now.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order