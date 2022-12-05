ASUS Confirms Custom AMD RDNA 3 Clock Speeds: Radeon RX 7900 XTX Up To 2615 MHz, 7900 XT Up To 2535 MHz

ASUS has listed the official clock speeds for its custom RDNA 3 graphics cards, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT.

ASUS Reveals Custom RDNA 3 GPU Clock Speeds: TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX Up To 2.6 GHz, 7900 XT Up To 2.5 GHz

ASUS was the first AIB to unveil its custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card lineup and now the manufacturer has become the first to reveal the clock speeds of its lineup that are up to 9% higher than the reference models. We know that the manufacturer is so far only going to offer its TUF Gaming lineup which uses a massive 3.63 slot cooler and a custom PCB design with triple 8-pin connectors.

Based on the specifications listed by ASUS, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OC will deliver up to 2395 MHz 'Game' and 2565 MHz 'Boost' clock in the default profile and further boost them up to 2455 MHz 'Game' and 2615 'Boost' clock. That's a nice + 6.7% increase in Game and +4.6% in Boost clock speeds.

For the ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming, we are looking at a 2130 MHz 'Game' and 2500 MHz 'Boost' clock while the OC profile pushes things up a notch with 2175 MHz 'Game' and a 2535 MHz 'Boost' clock. This is an increase of +8.7% in the 'Game' and a +5.6% improvement on 'Boost' clocks. Following is a rundown of the clocks and their relative improvement over the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT models compiled by Videocardz:

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition

OC mode: up to 2615 MHz (Boost Clock) +4.6% up to 2455 MHz (Game Clock) +6.7%

Default mode: up to 2565 MHz (Boost Clock) + 2.6% up to 2395 MHz (Game Clock) +4.1%



ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition

OC mode: up to 2535 MHz (Boost Clock) +5.6% up to 2175 MHz (Game Clock) +8.7%

Default mode: up to 2500 MHz (Boost Clock) +4.1% up to 2130 MHz (Game Clock) +6.5%



ASUS Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Clocks:

Graphics Card GPU Game Clock GPU Boost Clock Difference Vs Reference (Game Clock) Difference Vs Reference (Boost Clock) Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OC (OC Mode) 2455 MHz 2615 MHz +6.7% +4.6% Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OC (OC Mode) 2395 MHz 2565 MHz +4.1% +2.6% Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OC (Default Mode) 2175 MHz 2535 MHz +8.7% +5.6% Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OC (Default Mode) 2130 MHz 2500 MHz +6.5% +4.1% Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming 2300 MHz 2500 MHz 0% 0% Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming 2000 MHz 2400 MHz 0% 0%

ASUS will be offering its TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 series custom graphics cards in both stock and OC flavors. The stock graphics cards stick with the reference speeds but should cost slightly lower too. Since the cards utilize the same PCB and power delivery, one can simply overclock his graphics card to get similar performance results. Now it remains to be seen if this will be highest that ASUS can go for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards or if there will be even faster variants coming out later. ASUS is expected to launch its custom RDNA 3 lineup by the 13th of December, 2023.