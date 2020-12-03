ASUS Announces the Strix Scope RX Keyboard

ASUS has announced the Strix Scope RX Keyboard featuring LED lighting, ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches while offering IP56 water and dust resistance to ensure that this keyboard will be operational for a long time.

The Strix Scope RX Keyboard features LED lighting and ASUS's newest ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches

The Strix Scope RX Keyboard utilizes the ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches, which offer a 1 ms response time and a 100-million-keystroke lifespan. ROG developed these switches after extensive researching, testing, and fine-tuning. These switches have an actuation point of 1.5 mm and a total force of 55g, offering a smooth and linear feel for gamers.

This keyboard is built using a brushed aluminum alloy top plate providing structural rigidity; this keyboard also has a reading IP56 dust and water resistance. This ensures gamers that knocked over a glass of water won't destroy this keyboard or cause any issues for the keys.

ASUS mentioned the wider control button, which was created after studying the FPS gamers' play styles. The larger size ensures gamers can easily find the button, even in the heat of battle. This Keyboard has a special key called the Stealth key, the secondary action for the F12 key. The Stealth Key features a cloaked-figure with hides all apps and mutes all audio. This ensures gamers a second of privacy if ever needed. A single tap engages the Stealth mode while another disables the Stealth mode.

















RGB lighting on the Strix Scope RX Keyboard is controlled by the Aura Sync software, allowing easy customization of effects making sure that your gaming keyboard stands out among the rest. These effects include Static, Breathing, Color Cycle, Rainbow, Starry Night, Strobing, Music, Adaptive, Dark, and even a mode called Smart.

The Strix Scope RX Keyboard features a single USB 2.0 passthrough slot allowing gamers to connect a mouse, flash drive, or even allows for the charging of various devices. The Strix Scope RX Keyboard will be available from Quarter One with a price of €139 or roughly $168.16.