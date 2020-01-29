ASUS Announces the ROG STRIX XG17AHPE Portable Gaming Monitor

ASUS has announced another additional product in its lineup of portable monitors, called the ROG STRIX XG17AHPE. This gaming monitor features a 17/3-inch display with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync.

This portable monitor has a wide plethora of features, including:

240 Hz Refresh Rate This portable gaming monitor offers a world-leading refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. This higher refresh rate allows this monitor perfect for first-person shooters, racing, real-time strategy, and sports titles.



17.3-inch panel This 17.3-inch panel gives 10% more screen space than traditional portable displays. This monitor is engineered with IPS technology, allowing for superior images with outstanding colors - with support for 100% sRGB color gamut with the contrast ratio of 1,000:1. This monitor features up to 178-degree viewing angles ensuring minimal distortion and color shift, even when you're viewing from extreme positions.

3 ms response time This incredibly fast response time eliminates smearing and motion blur.

Adaptive-sync technology The Adaptive-sync technology allows for a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. With the high refresh rate, Low Framerate Compensation technology and overall low latency allow this monitor to offer a no-compromise gaming experience.

Powerful battery This portable display does come with a built-in battery with a capacity of up to 7,800 mAh. This battery should allow for up to 3.5 hours of use at up to 240 Hz. This portable monitor also comes equipped with quick charge 3.0 and USB power delivery 3.0, which allows you to power the battery up to 120 minutes of non-stop 240 Hz usage with just one hour of charging time.

Speakers The ROG Strix XG17AHPE utilizes a pair of stereo speakers located in the front. This monitor also features a built-in ESS 911B DAC converter to drive your headphones, and this single-chip audio processor delivers 192 kHz lossless playback with unprecedented dynamic range and ultra distortion for clear and immersive gaming audio.

Connectivity This portable monitor has both a USB-C port and a micro-HDMI, allowing you to display content from a wide variety of devices, including laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

Weight and Width This monitor has a width of just 1 cm, which makes the portability of this monitor amazing. To help increase the portability of this monitor, this monitor's weight is just 1060 grams.



All of these fantastic features make this monitor perfect for on-the-go gamers, Sadly at this time, there is no information about the release date or the cost of this portable monitor.

ASUS Shows Off The ROG Bezel-Free Kit For A Bezel-Less Multi-Monitor Experience