ASUS Announces the ROG STRIX XG17AHPE Portable Gaming Monitor
ASUS has announced another additional product in its lineup of portable monitors, called the ROG STRIX XG17AHPE. This gaming monitor features a 17/3-inch display with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync.
This portable monitor has a wide plethora of features, including:
- 240 Hz Refresh Rate
- This portable gaming monitor offers a world-leading refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. This higher refresh rate allows this monitor perfect for first-person shooters, racing, real-time strategy, and sports titles.
- 17.3-inch panel
- This 17.3-inch panel gives 10% more screen space than traditional portable displays.
- This monitor is engineered with IPS technology, allowing for superior images with outstanding colors - with support for 100% sRGB color gamut with the contrast ratio of 1,000:1.
- This monitor features up to 178-degree viewing angles ensuring minimal distortion and color shift, even when you're viewing from extreme positions.
- 3 ms response time
- This incredibly fast response time eliminates smearing and motion blur.
- Adaptive-sync technology
- The Adaptive-sync technology allows for a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance.
- With the high refresh rate, Low Framerate Compensation technology and overall low latency allow this monitor to offer a no-compromise gaming experience.
- Powerful battery
- This portable display does come with a built-in battery with a capacity of up to 7,800 mAh.
- This battery should allow for up to 3.5 hours of use at up to 240 Hz.
- This portable monitor also comes equipped with quick charge 3.0 and USB power delivery 3.0, which allows you to power the battery up to 120 minutes of non-stop 240 Hz usage with just one hour of charging time.
- Speakers
- The ROG Strix XG17AHPE utilizes a pair of stereo speakers located in the front.
- This monitor also features a built-in ESS 911B DAC converter to drive your headphones, and this single-chip audio processor delivers 192 kHz lossless playback with unprecedented dynamic range and ultra distortion for clear and immersive gaming audio.
- Connectivity
- This portable monitor has both a USB-C port and a micro-HDMI, allowing you to display content from a wide variety of devices, including laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.
- Weight and Width
- This monitor has a width of just 1 cm, which makes the portability of this monitor amazing.
- To help increase the portability of this monitor, this monitor's weight is just 1060 grams.
All of these fantastic features make this monitor perfect for on-the-go gamers, Sadly at this time, there is no information about the release date or the cost of this portable monitor.