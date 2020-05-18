ASUS Announces The ROG Strix Helios White Edition Chassis

ASUS has released a White variant to the ROG Strix Helios Computer chassis, and This case features a total of three tempered panels, GPU braces, and a fully aluminum frame for tougher construction. The front panel features RGB lighting, which sets this computer case apart from other standard ATX PC cases.

ASUS ROG Strix Helios White Edition launched, features beautiful brushed metal design

ASUS has recently released a white variant to the ROG Strix Helios computer chassis, which offers support for a large amount of cooling, while still looking fantastic. This case is made to go with your clean white components for an immaculate build, which will perfect for a showcase build. The three tempered-glass panel which has been fitted for the silver-white and brushed-aluminum frame. This white edition will look perfect in virtually any PC gaming set up, and the front tempered glass side panel also features Aura Sync RGB lighting. This lighting has a dedicated control button or with Aura software.

This case features the ability to support for either an ATX or an E-ATX motherboard, and this is facilitated by having a multi-function cover design. For the ATX motherboard, users can install GPU holders, which can support a graphics card with varying lengths. For the E-ATX motherboard, users can instead install the ROG Aura Terminal.

The graphics card can be placed in two orientation, either installed horizontal or vertical mounted inside the case. If horizontally mounted, this PC case can have a total of three graphics cards, but if vertically mounted, this PC case can support up to two graphics cards.

For compatibility, this PC case offer compatibility for a maximum GPU length of 450 mm, a riser cable above 200 mm in length is required for one GPU installed in a vertical position. This case offers a maximum CPU cooler height of 190 mm and a maximum PSU length of 220 mm. This allows for a large amount of compatibility for even the most high-end components.

For cooling this case features three 140 mm or 120 mm fans to installed to the front of the case, two 140 mm or 120 mm fans can be mounted to the top and one 140 mm or 120 mm to be located in the rear of the case to act as an exhaust.