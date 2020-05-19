Dell Unleashes The Precision Mobile Workstations: Powered By NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU And Intel CPUs

Dell Announces its updated workstation lineup, featuring up to a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor alongside an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card. This new mobile workstation lineup is perfect for users that need a very powerful system in either a single cord desktop set up or a very mobile and powerful system.

Dell's new Precision Mobile Workstation lineup combines portability with raw performance power

This series features a total of six different models, all featuring different specifications, ranging from different screen sizes, different storage capacities, different processors, or a different graphics card. This wide array of customization allows users to select the model that best fits their budget easily.

The Precision laptop Series features:

Precision 3550 The Precision 3550 mobile workstation features a screen size of 15.6" and can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7 processor. For graphics, this laptop features up to an NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics card that has a total of 2 GB of RAM. For storage, this laptop features the smallest capacity being just 2 TB of overall storage. This mobile workstation is expected to be available on May 19th and prices at $1,049.

Precision 3551 The Precision 3551 mobile workstation can be installed with up to either an Intel Core i9 8-core processor or an Intel Xeon 6-core processor, alongside that processors, this laptop can feature an NVIDIA Quadro P620 graphics card. This mobile workstation is expected to be available on May 19th and prices at $939.



Precision 5550 This mobile workstation features the same options processor wise for the Precision 3551, but this laptop features an NVIDIA Quadro T2000 graphics card. This mobile workstation is expected to be available on May 28th and prices at $1,999.



Dell also launched tower variants of the precision series:

Precision 5750, Precision 7550 and Precision 7750 All of these laptops feature up to either an Intel Core i9 8-core processor or an Intel Xeon 8-core processor, while the graphics card ranges from NVIDIA's Quadro RTX 3000 to NVIDIA's RTX 5000. The Precision 5750 is expected to be available on June 9th and prices at $2,399. This Precision 7550 is expected to be available on May 28th and prices at $1,709. The Precision 7750 is expected to be available on May 28th and prices at $1,999.



Alongside the laptop series, Dell has announced three Precision tower PCs, the Precision 3240 Compact (USFF) Workstation, which has an expected availability date of September 1st. The Precision 3440 matches performance with affordability. This PC is installed in a small-form-factor case allowing users to save space in their desk. The Precision 3440 is projected to be available on May 28th, 2020, and features a starting price of $749.

The final tower in the updated Precision series is the Precision 3640 that still features a space-saving design while featuring support for up to an Intel Xeon W-1250 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 5000 graphics card. The Precision 3640 is projected to be available on May 28th, 2020, and features a starting price of $819.