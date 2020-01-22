The ASUS Mini-PC PN62 is an ultra-compact computer that can be used in both home and business applications, and this Mini-PC will feature the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and offers support for 2,666 MHz DDR4 Memory. The power provided by this ultra-compact form factor PC is perfect for taking on demanding office workloads, while not taking a large amount of space on your desk.

ASUS Mini-PC PN62 is powered by Intel's 10th Gen Intel Core processor, which is excellent for multitasking and everyday use

Intel's 10th Gen Intel Core processors are expected to provide 3.4% better performance in daily multitasking when compared to its predecessor, and the newer processor ensures a smooth and responsive experience with broad usage scenarios. This design easily blends into a home, office, and retail environments. The overall size is 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm with a 0.62-liter volume. If you want to save as much space on your desk as possible, then the included VESA mounting holes are perfect for attaching this Mini-PC to a monitor.

Intel's 10th generation processors come equipped with integrated UHD Graphics, and the included internal graphics can display 4K UHD images and videos. These graphics also offer support for dual display, allowing the workspace extended across multiple monitors for increased efficiency.

The sliding chassis design makes it easy to add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, or memory in two simple steps, using just a screwdriver. ASUS is also planning to offer a bare-bones option, which gives consumers maximum flexibility to customize their setups.

The Mini PC PN62 has a fair amount of connectivity for the smaller size of the chassis

This Mini-PC has extensive IO ports, which has a front-mounted 3.1 Gen Type-C, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, along with a 3.5 mm audio interface port, all located on the front of the device. This Mini-PC also has a Micro-SD port situated below the other ports on the device. This machine utilizes WiFi 6 (802.11ac) for high-speed wireless connections.

ASUS Mini-PC PN62 has an energy-efficient design that helps lower the operating costs in both a business environment or a home environment. The Mini-PC PN62 consumes as low as 8.14-watts at idle. The total sound this device varies very little, making just 21.5 dBA at idle and 36.9 dBA at a full load.