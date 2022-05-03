ASUS Brings AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS Firmware To Its X570, X470, X370, B550, B450, B350, A520, A320 Motherboards

ASUS has become the latest motherboard maker to release the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS firmware for its AM4 500, 400, and 300-series motherboards.

ASUS X570, X470, X370, B550, B450, B350, A520, A320 Motherboards Recieve AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS Firmware

Just a few days ago, MSI released the official AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS firmware for its top X570 line of motherboards. Now ASUS is following by offering the same firmware across its 500-series lineup. You can find the latest BIOS for your respective motherboards on ASUS's support page.

As for the updates, the first and most important is the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS firmware will get rid of all the stuttering issues that were reported with fTPM on the AMD Ryzen platform. This has been a nuisance for many users but it's nice to know that these issues are now more or less fixed. The other upgrade comes in the form of Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU support for the 300-series boards. To run the latest 3D V-Cache CPUs on X370, B350, and A320 motherboards, you will be required to update to the new AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS for full compatibility. The BIOS also adds full compatibility to the latest Ryzen 2022 releases including the brand new Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.

Following is the full list of ASUS motherboards that are receiving the roll-out now with the rest of the 400 and 300 series motherboards getting it throughout May. Current X570 motherboards with an AGESA 1.2.0.7 release:

X570 Motherboards

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA 4201

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO(WI-FI) 4201

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO 4201

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT 4201

X570 PRO WS X570-ACE 4201

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO 4201

X570 ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME 0801

X570 PROART X570-CREATOR WIFI 0801

X570 PRIME X570-P 4403

X570 PRIME X570-P/CSM 4403

X570 PRIME X570-PRO 4403

X570 PRIME X570-PRO/CSM 4403

X570 ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING 4403

X570 ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING 4403

X570 ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING 4403

X570 ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II 4403

X570 TUF GAMING X570-PRO WIFI II 4403

X570 TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI) 4403

X570 TUF GAMING X570-PLUS/BR 4403

X570 TUF GAMING X570-PLUS 4403

X570 TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI) 4403

B550 Motherboards

B550 PRIME B550M-A 2803

B550 PRIME B550M-A/CSM 2803

B550 PRIME B550M-A (WI-FI) 2803

B550 PRIME B550M-A (WI-FI)/CSM 2803

B550 PRIME B550M-A WIFI II 2803

B550 PRIME B550M-A AC 2803

B550 PRIME B550-PLUS 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-A GAMING 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING(WI-FI) 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-XE GAMING WIFI 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550-PLUS 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550-PLUS (WI-FI) 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550-PRO 2803

B550 ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS WIFI II 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS WIFI-GMZR 2803

B550 PRIME B550-PLUS AC-HES 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS 2803

B550 PRO B550M-C/CSM 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI) 2803

B550 TUF GAMING B550M-ZAKU (WI-FI) 2803

A520 Motherboards