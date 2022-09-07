Menu
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Action RPG Launches October 11th

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 7, 2022
Asterigos

Yesterday, publisher tinyBuild confirmed the release date of the action roleplaying game Asterigos: Curse of the Stars.

The game will be released on October 11th for PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Pre-orders are also now open, with the game priced at $34.99 on PC for the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition priced at $44.99 also includes the Call of the Paragons DLC, coming in 2023 to deliver new story and content, while the Ultimate Edition priced at $54.99 adds the complete soundtrack and a digital art book. All pre-orders will provide the following three in-game items:

  • Northwind Tempest Armor Set
  • Brooch of the Warhound
  • Northwind Medallion

A demo is available on PC, and it should soon be released on consoles, too. PC users can take a look at the detailed system requirements below (FSR 2.0 support is confirmed, as previously reported).

MINIMUM:
    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Win10 64-bits Version 1903
    • Processor: Intel i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen5 1500X or faster processor
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX960 4GB or AMD RX470 4GB or Higher
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 12 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: AMD FSR 2.0 Supported
RECOMMENDED:
    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Win10 64-bits Version 1903
    • Processor: Intel i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen5 2600X or faster processor
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia RTX2060 8GB or AMD 5700XT 8GB or Higher
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 12 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: AMD FSR 2.0 Supported

Discover the long forgotten secrets and hidden paths in this high fantasy world, featuring exhilarating battle encounters, interconnected maps full of places to explore, and an immersive story where every choice matters. Play as Hilda – a brave young warrior from the Northwind Legion who embarks on a journey to the cursed city in order to save her lost father. The gameplay elements inspired by Soulslike games alongside a lighter, dynamic combat system, create a fresh take on the modern action RPG genre, providing you with a harmonious difficulty and exploration balance.

