Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.2.1 Adds New Skills and Missing Fish Tomorrow

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla version 1.2.1 arrives tomorrow, and will bring with it new skills, missing fish that were supposed to be in the game, a long list of tweaks and fixes, and more. The size of the patch varies widely depending on your platform and even location – it’s approximately 14 GB on PC, 13 GB on Xbox One, 16 GB on Xbox Series X/S, 5.5 GB on PS4, and between 5 and 8 GB on PS5 depending on your region (couldn’t tell you why that is). Scroll on down for a rundown of some of the new features…

New Content Added support for Wrath of the Druids, preparing the game for the expansion release on May 13. (a separate download is required on release day.) New Skills Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds. Game Improvements Miscellaneous Added an option to the gameplay menu to toggle the cinematic camera on/off during finisher moves.

Addressed an issue preventing the duel with Dag from triggering after sleeping in A Brewing Storm.

Started populating the game with missing fish species: halibut small, sturgeon small, flat fish big, and mackerel big. Check out our forum post for the exact locations.

Allowed Bayek's and Altair’s outfit appearance to apply to other armor when using Transmog.

Addressed an issue that prevented horse galloping sound from playing. Balancing Extended the duration of the Battlecry ability.

Tweaked Fearless Leaper to make it easier to jump from greater heights.

Addressed an issue with the Spinning-Death and Vordr Bite perk that caused the Chance percentage to be higher than intended.

The update also prepares Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the upcoming Wrath of the Druids DLC, which arrives on May 13. Of course, update 1.2.1 also includes a long list of bug fixes – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.2.1 can be downloaded tomorrow (April 27).