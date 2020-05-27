Assassin’s Creed Valhalla To Feature Monasteries To Plunder, Roman and Celtic Ruins; Settlement’s Storylines Will See Players Make Some “Tough Decisions”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow players to be true Vikings, featuring several monasteries to plunder and ancient ruins to explore.

The latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK confirmed that the raven Sýnin, who will accompany Eivor during the game, will be able to locate monasteries that can be plundered. The game is also going to feature Roman and Celtic ruins and monuments, as well as some Neolithic tribes.

“Revolutionary” Tech-Related Scoop On The Level Of The PlayStation 5 Wired Reveal Is Coming In Next Week’s Famitsu

The magazine also revealed some new details on the settlement. The location of the settlement is decided by a very specific narrative reason, and its storylines will be constantly evolving and overlapping, eventually forcing players to make some tough decisions.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also going to bridge the gap between the Assassins and the Hidden Ones and the Templars and the Order of the Ancients so we will finally learn more about how the two groups evolved into the factions we have come to know since the original Assassin's Creed.

The latest issue of the magazine also discusses some other topics like the Hidden Blade and a few other features that have already been confirmed. You can read the new issue in full on Issuu.

Yesterday, it has been revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla main character Eivor will have a coherent personality. Instead of making Eivor a blank slate character, the development team decided to give the character a set personality which will be reflected in the range of available dialogue options. This will help Eivor feel like a complete character, no matter what choices players make during the course of the journey.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year. We will let you know when the game launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.