Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.1.0 Update Is Now Live; Introduces Undocumented DualSense Support on PlayStation 5

A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update is now available on all formats, introducing new content to the game, balance tweaks, fixes, and more.

The 1.1.0 update introduces in-game support for Settlement expansion and Yule Festival, as detailed by the update notes.

Content Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you'll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement. We’ll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.1.0 update also brings balancing tweaks, performance and stability improvements, and much more. You can check out the full update notes on the game's official website.

Balancing Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour.

NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player.

NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green.

World bosses will match the player's power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to: Alpha animals, Zealots)

This change applies to all difficulties.

Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester's hideout.

Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers. 🙂

Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows.

Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal Guard Viper Bow Death-Speaker The Mark of Sol Doppelhander Hundtoth



According to online reports, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.1.0 update also introduces undocumented DualSense support on PlayStation 5, enabling adaptive triggers when using the bow and haptic feedback in combat.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.