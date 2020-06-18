Assassin’s Creed Origins To Be Free To Play This Weekend On uPlay

Assassin's Creed Origins will be free to play this coming weekend on uPlay, Ubisoft confirmed.

From June 19th to June 21st, players all over the world will be able to experience for free the game that deeply changed the series with the introduction of role-playing game mechanics that have been expanded in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and that will make a comeback in a tweaked form in this year's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Othercide, A New Gothic Horror RPG, Finally Receives Release Date

Embark on an epic journey in Ancient Egypt! From June 19th to June 21st, play Assassin's Creed Origins for free on Uplay and explore the lands of the last pharaohs!

The already mentioned Assassin's Creed Valhalla is this year's new entry in the series. Releasing on PC, current and next-generation consoles, the game will address many of the issues seen in Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, such as repetitive sidequests and maps bloated with way too much content.

I want you to be able to tell me that every single one of those hours in Assassin's Creed Valhalla was worth it. There’s a lot of studios involved, as you know. But the goal was, it’s about uniqueness. It’s about respecting our players’ time and giving them mysteries and puzzles to sort of resolve. And here I’m speaking a bit conceptual, but there are bigger mysteries at play. There are bigger puzzles that need to be unraveled with really intriguing truths behind them.

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.