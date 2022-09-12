Menu
Company

Assassin’s Creed Mirage “Adults Only” Ratings a Mistake Claims Ubisoft, No Gambling in Game

Nathan Birch
Sep 12, 2022
Assassin's Creed Mirage

This weekend Ubisoft officially announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a “back to basics” adventure set in Baghdad, but fans quickly noticed something odd related to the game – on multiple storefronts the game was listed with an AO (Adults Only) rating from the ESRB. The Ubisoft Forward presentation was also preceded by an AO rating notice. While Mirage will undoubtedly have the same violence and edgy content that have earned almost all past AC titles M ratings, it seemed the AO rating was due to in-game “real gambling.” A rather concerning development for a series that has skirted ethical lines when it came to microtransactions in the past.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Ubisoft and NVIDIA Blame Each Other for Assassin’s Creed: Origins Bug Present in RTX Builds

That said, according to Ubisoft, it was all a big mix up. The French publisher provided the following statement about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage rating to GamesIndustry.biz

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for pre-orders with an Adults Only ESRB rating and are being fixed. While Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Hmmm, well that doesn’t really explain how the AO rating ended up attached to Ubisoft’s own stream. There’s something more going on here than Ubisoft is letting on methinks. Whatever is going on behind the scenes, there’s basically no way Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch with an AO rating, as many retailers and online storefronts won’t sell AO games. There hasn’t been a game that's officialy launched with an AO rating since 2015’s intentionally controversial Hatred. If something about Mirage needs to be changed to secure an M rating, I’m quite sure those changes will be made.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna sometime in 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order