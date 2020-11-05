ASRock has officially lifted the curtains off its X570 PG Velocita motherboard, a brand new product designed for AMD's Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs. The X570 PG Velocita is part of the Phantom Gaming lineup which is aimed at high-performance gaming setups and as such, we can expect lots of gamer-centric features on this motherboard.

ASRock's X570 PG Velocita Motherboard For AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs Unveiled, DDR4-5000 Memory Support & 14 Phase Power Delivery

The ASRock X570 PG Velocita comes in a similar design aesthetic as the rest of the PG lineup from ASRock. It has the silver, black and red color theme across its several heatsinks and a splash of red and silver accents on the PCB too. The motherboard is fully ready for AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs which launch in a few hours.

ASRock X570 PG Velocita Motherboard Features:

Supports AMD AM4 socket Ryzen 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series, processors

14 Power Phase Design, Digi Power, Dr. MOS

Supports DDR4 5000+ (OC)

2 PCIe 4.0 x16, 3 PCIe 4.0 x1

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio

8 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)

3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Rear Type A+C, Front Type-C), 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 6 Rear)

Killer E3100 2.5G LAN

Coming to the specifications, the ASRock X570 PG Velocita is jam-packed with a lot of features. The AM4 socket is powered by a 14 Power Phase design which includes Digi Power VRMs and Dr.MOS MOSFETs solution. The CPU is powered by an 8+4 pin connector configuration. ASRock deploys its XXL Aluminum alloy heatsink solution over the power delivery solution which includes two large aluminum heatsinks that are interconnected by a singular heat pipe to dissipate heat effectively.

The memory support on the motherboard includes four DDR4 DIMM slots which can support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds of up to DDR4-5000 MHz (AMD Ryzen 5000 Vermeer CPU and Ryzen 3000 Matisse CPU) For AMD Ryzen 2000 CPUs, the motherboard offers memory support of up to DDR4-3600 MHz while AMD's Renoir APU (Ryzen 4000G) lineup also gets DDR4-5000 MHz memory support.











Expansion slots on the motherboard include two PCIe 4.0 x16 (x8 / x8 electrical) which feature the reinforced steel slot (Gen 4) design, three PCIe 4.0 x1, and two Hyper M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slots. Both M.2 slots feature M.2 Armor heatsinks in black and silver colors. For storage, the ASRock X570 PG Velocita offers 8 SATA III ports. The motherboard still comes with an active cooling solution over the X570 PCH and deploys Polychrome RGB LEDs alongside the PCH heatsink and the I/O cover which gives a nice aesthetic to the board.

Internal I/O ports include two USB 2.0 headers, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 headers, and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 header. There's also a Thunderbolt AIC connector that supports ASRock Thunderbolt 3 AIC R2.0 card (sold separately) along with a Dr.Debug LED, Power Button, Reset Button, and a Clear CMOS button. The rear panel comes with a pre-installed I/O shield and includes 2 antenna ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, Optical SPDIF out port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 RJ-45 LAN port (2.5G LAN Killer E3100G controller), a BIOS flashback button, and an HD 7.1 channel audio jack (Realtek ALC1220 + NE5532 AMP 600 Ohm).

ASRock has not announced the pricing of this motherboard yet but we have reached out to them and will be updating you soon!