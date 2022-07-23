ASRock To Enter Gaming Monitor Market With AMD Freesync Premium Supporting Phantom Gaming Lineup

ASRock is planning to enter the gaming monitor market and has already registered two products as a part of its Phantom Gaming lineup which will support AMD Freesync Premium technology.

ASRock Readies AMD Freesync Premium-Ready Phantom Gaming Monitors, 34" and 27" Models In The Works

As discovered by Momomo_US, ASRock is working towards entering the gaming monitor segment with two products under its Phantom Gaming lineup. These include the ASRock PG34WQ15R and the PG27FF. Both models were registered at Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr and digital-cp licensing sites. The move to enter the gaming monitor segment is common for almost every board vendor as all major brands have their own gaming-focused monitor lineup.

ASRock FreeSync Premium Monitors

PG34WQ15R

Size: 34.0"

LCD Type: VA

Resolution: 3440x1440

Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-100 via HDMI

PG27FF

Size: 27.0"

LCD Type: IPS

Resolution: 1920x1080

Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-165 via HDMI

Based on the information, both monitors feature a curved display with the ASRock PG34WQ15R rocking a 34" VA panel with a maximum resolution of 3440x1440 and support for the latest HDMI and DisplayPort standards. The ASRock PG27FF is a 27" IPS display which rocks an FHD resolution of 1920x1080.

The details don't include other data such as HDR support or refresh rates but both models are expected to feature AMD's Freesync Premium Technology which means that they will be running at least 120Hz refresh rate and will definitely feature HDR support though we don't know what the final certification would be.

AMD FreeSync Premium technology adds to the baseline FreeSync technology tier and equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance: At least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution

Support for low framerate compensation (LFC)

Low latency

Expect more information such as pricing, detailed specs and release date in the coming months as we get closer to launch.