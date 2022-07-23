Menu
Company

ASRock To Enter Gaming Monitor Market With AMD Freesync Premium Supporting Phantom Gaming Lineup

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 23, 2022
ASRock To Enter Gaming Monitor Market With AMD Freesync Premium Supporting Phantom Gaming Lineup

ASRock is planning to enter the gaming monitor market and has already registered two products as a part of its Phantom Gaming lineup which will support AMD Freesync Premium technology.

ASRock Readies AMD Freesync Premium-Ready Phantom Gaming Monitors, 34" and 27" Models In The Works

As discovered by Momomo_US, ASRock is working towards entering the gaming monitor segment with two products under its Phantom Gaming lineup. These include the ASRock PG34WQ15R and the PG27FF. Both models were registered at Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr and digital-cp licensing sites. The move to enter the gaming monitor segment is common for almost every board vendor as all major brands have their own gaming-focused monitor lineup.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs Visualized, Fan-Made Renders Show What The Next-Gen Lineup Could Look Like

ASRock FreeSync Premium Monitors

PG34WQ15R

  • Size: 34.0"
  • LCD Type: VA
  • Resolution: 3440x1440
  • Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-100 via HDMI

PG27FF

  • Size: 27.0"
  • LCD Type: IPS
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-165 via HDMI

Based on the information, both monitors feature a curved display with the ASRock PG34WQ15R rocking a 34" VA panel with a maximum resolution of 3440x1440 and support for the latest HDMI and DisplayPort standards. The ASRock PG27FF is a 27" IPS display which rocks an FHD resolution of 1920x1080.

The details don't include other data such as HDR support or refresh rates but both models are expected to feature AMD's Freesync Premium Technology which means that they will be running at least 120Hz refresh rate and will definitely feature HDR support though we don't know what the final certification would be.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Publishes ACP “Audio Driver” Code For Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs

AMD FreeSync Premium technology adds to the baseline FreeSync technology tier and equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance:

  • At least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution
  • Support for low framerate compensation (LFC)
  • Low latency

Expect more information such as pricing, detailed specs and release date in the coming months as we get closer to launch.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order