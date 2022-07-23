ASRock To Enter Gaming Monitor Market With AMD Freesync Premium Supporting Phantom Gaming Lineup

ASRock is planning to enter the gaming monitor market and has already registered two products as a part of its Phantom Gaming lineup which will support AMD Freesync Premium technology.
ASRock Readies AMD Freesync Premium-Ready Phantom Gaming Monitors, 34" and 27" Models In The Works
As discovered by Momomo_US, ASRock is working towards entering the gaming monitor segment with two products under its Phantom Gaming lineup. These include the ASRock PG34WQ15R and the PG27FF. Both models were registered at Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr and digital-cp licensing sites. The move to enter the gaming monitor segment is common for almost every board vendor as all major brands have their own gaming-focused monitor lineup.
— 188号 (@momomo_us) July 23, 2022
ASRock FreeSync Premium Monitors
PG34WQ15R
- Size: 34.0"
- LCD Type: VA
- Resolution: 3440x1440
- Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-100 via HDMI
PG27FF
- Size: 27.0"
- LCD Type: IPS
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-165 via HDMI
Based on the information, both monitors feature a curved display with the ASRock PG34WQ15R rocking a 34" VA panel with a maximum resolution of 3440x1440 and support for the latest HDMI and DisplayPort standards. The ASRock PG27FF is a 27" IPS display which rocks an FHD resolution of 1920x1080.
The details don't include other data such as HDR support or refresh rates but both models are expected to feature AMD's Freesync Premium Technology which means that they will be running at least 120Hz refresh rate and will definitely feature HDR support though we don't know what the final certification would be.
AMD FreeSync Premium technology adds to the baseline FreeSync technology tier and equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance:
- At least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution
- Support for low framerate compensation (LFC)
- Low latency
Expect more information such as pricing, detailed specs and release date in the coming months as we get closer to launch.
