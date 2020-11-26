ASRock has launched its new Mini-ITX motherboard which is capable of supporting AMD's EPYC Rome CPUs with up to 64 cores and 128 threads. This is the first motherboard based on the new Deep Mini-ITX form factor to support the said CPUs, allowing extreme performance in a relatively small package.

AMD EPYC Rome CPUs Now Supported on Mini-ITX Platform Thanks To ASRock's ROMED4ID-2T Motherboard

The motherboard which is called the ROME4ID-2T is ASRock Rack's latest SP3 socket offering for AMD's EPYC platform. The motherboard comes with the new Deep Mini-ITX form factor which is slightly rectangular than the traditional square-shaped Mini-ITX offerings. ASRock Rack is offering full support of AMD's EPYC Rome 7002 CPUs on this motherboard but before that, let's take a look at the feature list.

The motherboard features the SP3 socket as one should expect. Based on the pictures, the board carries a 6+2 phase VRM design and is powered by a dual 4-pin ATX / dual 8-pin ATX array with 12V DC-in support. The VRMs are covered by aluminum heatsinks and will be cooled off by airflow from within the chassis. According to ASRock Rack, the motherboard should be enough to deliver stable operation on AMD's EPYC Rome CPU lineup.

For memory, the motherboard features four DDR4 DIMM slots which can house R-DIMM, LR-DIMM, and NV-DIMM with capacities of up to 256 GB per DIMM. While 256 GB DIMMs are listed, they are yet to be validated. Speeds of up to 3200 MHz (1.2V) are supported by the board. There are a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and a single M-Key running on the PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol (2280 Form factor). The storage options allow for up to 16 SATA III devices and a single M.2 or 4 SATA devices via the Slim Line and M2U2-HD ports.







For I/O, the motherboard includes two RJ45 ports, one with 10 Gbe LAN support and the other is a dedicated IPMI LAN port. There's also an RJ45 port running on the Realtek RTL8211E controller for dedicated management of GLAN. Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a VGA port are also featured on the rear I/O panel.

Coming to CPU support, the motherboard supports all AMD EPYC 7002 processors as listed in its support list. This also includes the flagship EPYC 7H12 which rocks a 280W TDP with 64 cores & 128 threads. There's no word on the pricing but we will have ASRock Rack comment on it soon!