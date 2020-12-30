ASRock Rack Announces A PCIe 4.0 Conversion Card Called RB4M2_G4

ASRock Rack has announced a variety of different conversion cards, including the M2_VGA graphics card. ASRock Rack has created these products not only to offer an easy way to convert various server slots into different slots and applications, but also these cards are designed to be cost-efficient. ASRock Rack has announced the RB4M2_G4 conversion card, which converts a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot into four different four M.2 M-key slots.

The RB4M2_G4 conversion card splits a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot into four different NVMe M.2 M-Key slots, each with a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection

The RB4M2_G4 conversion card offers a unique option for server owners, and this conversion card easily allows users to connect up to four NVMe M.2 SSSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection to each SSDs. While the board's design is focused much more on function rather than aesthetics, this is shown in the simple green PCB that this board uses.

This conversion card offers support for up to four different NVMe SSDs, with two located on the front of the conversion card and two located on the conversion card's back. This split design allows the card to fit into smaller server cases; this design allows the board to keep the size of 144.78mm in length and 73.65mm in width.

Each of these individual M.2 slots offers support for a wide variety, including M.2 2242 / 2260 / 2280 / 22110, which allows for smaller M.2 SSDs and exceedingly large M.2 SSDs. This large amount of support for larger SSDs allows for exceedingly large capacities and rapid speeds. These M.2 slots only offer support for any NVMe SSDs that have a form factor on the M-key, which does mean that these slots will not support a SATA drive in the M.2 form factor.

One potential application of this unique conversion card is installed on a server with an EPYC 7002 series processor. The server builder can easily and efficiently create a rapid storage environment. ASRock Rack has created a page regarding the RB4M2_G4 conversion card, but this product page offers no information regarding potential pricing or availability information.