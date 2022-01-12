ASRock Becomes The First Motherboard Vendor To Officially Support AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs On Its X370 Lineup

So it looks like ASRock has become the first motherboard maker to officially support AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs on its X370 lineup.

ASRock Releases First Official BIOS To Support AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs On Its X370 Motherboards

Recently, we reported how AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs were spotted working perfectly fine on entry-level A320 motherboards which raised questions as to why AMD had blocked support for them on their 300-series lineup in the first place. AMD has stated that due to BIOS chip limitations and the 300-series being a much older platform, they had to revise support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs for those specific motherboards but they also recently started taking a second look, raising another possibility of opening up Zen 3 support on the 300-series boards.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ Raphael With Optimized TSMC 5nm Process To Be The First CPUs To Launch on AM5 Platform, Ryzen APUs May Launch Later

Now ASRock has come forward to become the first motherboard maker to release an official BIOS for its X370 PRO 4 motherboard which is now listed to support AMD's Vermeer, Ryzen 5000, CPUs. Once again, there have been BETA BIOS from various board makers in the past but all of them have avoided an official release due to the restrictions imposed by AMD. ASRock also states that the new BIOS will remove support for older CPUs such as Ryzen 2000, Ryzen 3000G, Ryzen 2000G chips so do keep that in mind. Following is the changelog of the BIOS:

1. Support Renoir and Vermeer CPU

2. Remove Bristol Ridge(AMD A-series/Athlon X4 series) CPU support. *ASRock do NOT recommend updating this BIOS if Pinnacle, Raven, Summit or Bristol Ridge CPU is being used on your system.

*Before updating this BIOS, please also read the description in previous BIOS version.

Komachi_ENSAKA also shared an SMU screenshot confirming that the BIOS does add support for AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs and users who want to upgrade to the new chips on their old motherboards can do so now by installing the latest BIOS from this link.

That was then.

Now it is up to AMD to handle it differently. — ASRock Japan (@AsrockJ) January 12, 2022

Now it's not known whether AMD allowed ASRock to add support for the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs on their older X370 motherboard or if this was done purely on ASRock's own decisions. ASRock has stated that it is up to AMD now to handle the situation which means board makers are definitely ready to release their official BIOS's for 300-series motherboards. You definitely are going to loose on some features such as PCIe Gen 4, PBO and SAM support on the older 300-series motherboards but those aren't that significant in the first place and the added Zen 3 performance on an older CPU platform will definitely be worth it considering that you only need to purchase the chip instead of getting an entirely new platform.

News Source: Videocardz