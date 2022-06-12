Arkane’s Co-Op Shooter Redfall First Gameplay Showcased

The new IP in development at Arkane Austin, the open world cooperative shooter game Redfall, has been showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase today.

Once scheduled for Summer 2022, the game was delayed to the first half of 2023 alongside Starfield. Today's trailer gave only a generic 2023 window; the game will be released for PC and Xbox Series S|X.

