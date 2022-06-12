Arkane’s Co-Op Shooter Redfall First Gameplay Showcased
The new IP in development at Arkane Austin, the open world cooperative shooter game Redfall, has been showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase today.
Once scheduled for Summer 2022, the game was delayed to the first half of 2023 alongside Starfield. Today's trailer gave only a generic 2023 window; the game will be released for PC and Xbox Series S|X.
Once the very picture of Smalltown, USA, the island town of Redfall used to be known for its quaint streets, breezy boardwalks and charming neighborhoods. Then the vampires moved in and ruined everything. First, they eclipsed the sun. Then they started turning all the island’s inhabitants into either minions for their army… or food.That’s where you come in. Choose from a lineup of unconventional heroes, each with their own unique abilities and specialized weaponry, and face off against the bloodsucking legions threatening the island. You can go it alone, building your chosen character around solo play, or you can select the perfect character to round out a roster of heroes in up to four-player co-op.
THE SQUADRedfall features a rich campaign that explores not only the story of the island and the creatures plaguing its streets, but the stories of our four heroes as well. Each hero has their own unique personalities and abilities, as well as reasons for being in Redfall and fighting to protect what remains.
KILL ’EM WITH SCIENCERedfall’s vampires aren’t your typical bloodsuckers. They were created after a scientific experiment went horribly wrong, and they’re continuing to evolve. After their transformation, some of them develop powerful abilities and become specialized vampires like the Angler. Shown in the trailer, the Angler uses a psychic harpoon to drag you away from your team, leaving you vulnerable and alone. And that’s just one of the vampire types you’ll encounter in Redfall.But they’re not the only thing standing in your way – you’ll also face off against the human cultists who worship the island’s hungry new leadership with the hopes of joining their ranks. These cultists have set up outposts all over the island. Clear out the outposts and you’ll make that area a little safer for human survivors.
THE ARKANE APPROACHRedfall is a co-op FPS that brings Arkane Austin’s unique DNA and love of deep, immersive stories to an ever-changing open-world setting that reacts to your choices and actions. Traverse the island, collect and customize new gear, and upgrade your hero’s abilities to suit your playstyle, whether it’s a fast and noisy “bullets and stakes for everyone” approach or something a little more subtle.
