Arkane Is Mostly Excited About Next-Gen Hardware for the Enhanced AI and Physics Simulation Possibilities

Arkane Studios is celebrating its 20th anniversary and parent company Bethesda will give away one of their earliest titles, the action RPG Arx Fatalis. If you're interested in grabbing it, follow these instructions:

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Arkane Lyon was also featured in an interview with VG247. Among other topics, game director Dinga Bakaba expressed the studio's excitement for the enhanced AI and physics simulation possibilities enabled by next-gen console hardware.

Visual fidelity is always nice, but, you know, well. If you ask me, I think Dishonored 2 and Outsider look splendid, so if I can have that running at 60fps in 4K on my console, I would be already pretty happy.

I think everything that has been mentioned about fast loading is of course exciting. Minimising the downtimes during a playthrough, that’s really nice. If you’re going for something like an open world, streaming would be really nice, if it’s as fast as what we’ve seen.

AI, physics simulation, there are a lot of things you can do when you’re developing a game for those platforms. There will of course be a third-generation, like with all generations of games, there is a first generation that starts to touch the technology. But when we are well into this generation, it will be pretty exciting for us. AI, physics, all those things that definitely reinforce the interactivity of our games a lot.

We are excited to spend it, rather than – well, I was going to say, ‘rather than split our hair about how to make it fit the memory,’ but I think even with more memory, we’ll still try to get so much out of it that we will still split our hair. Don’t worry. You will still have three bald guys in the room. It will not change. But, yes. I think that’s really exciting. More agents in the world, more simulation, and for Sebastien Mitton (art director at Arkane) and his teams, also the ability to do a lot of things we weren’t able to. And that’s already starting now, in a way.