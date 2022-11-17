ArcheAge II Gets Stunning Debut Trailer and First Info; Confirmed for Consoles

At G-Star 2022, Korean companies XLGames and Kakao Games revealed the stunning debut trailer for ArcheAge II, the Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG announced last September to be coming in 2024. The five-minute video is comprised of around one minute and fifteen seconds of in-game footage, while the rest is an interview with Executive Producer Jake Song (also known as the creator of both the first ArcheAge and the Lineage series). Among other juicy tidbits, Song confirmed that ArcheAge II is being developed for both PC and consoles.

In case you cannot watch the whole video, we've transcribed his words below. ArcheAge II is currently targeting a 2024 release.

ArcheAge II is a seamless open world action MMORPG and a sequel to the acclaimed ArcheAge. The game is being developed as a multiplatform title that you can enjoy on both PC and console.

Our primary focus is on action-packed combat as well as production for an immersive storyline. We are targeting AAA-tier visuals with Unreal Engine 5 and intend to offer a non-linear progression-based seamless open world experience.

ArcheAge II shares the same lore as ArcheAge. However, the storyline progression is not the same. While ArcheAge is centered around a narrative storyline, ArcheAge II will focus more on personal adventurers and personal stories.

It has a similar timeline to ArcheAge. It will portray a period when Auroria was first discovered and people are starting to settle there. The storyline will involve discovering and solving mysteries of an ancient civilization that have been forgotten for thousands of years, leaving it to blend with the natural environment.

ArcheAge's trade runs were enjoyed by many players, but the system did have some flaws. In ArcheAge II, we intend to enhance the trade system so that players are able to do trade runs alone, in teams, or in raids. Another popular feature of ArcheAge was the housing feature. We plan on improving it by adding more customizations, allowing players to live in towns with their friends, and even creating their own towns with their guild members.