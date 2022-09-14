ArcheAge 2 UE5 MMORPG Coming in 2024 via Kakao Games

Today, Korean studios XLGAMES and Kakao Games announced to have signed a partnership for ArcheAge 2. The upcoming Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG, first announced in 2020, will be published globally by Kakao Games in 2024 for PC.

XLGAMES CEO Jake Song stated:

We are happy to join forces with Kakao Games with whom we’ve been working together for a long time. We hope to create a high quality game that remains faithful to the core elements that make MMORPGs fun — especially for all the ArcheAge players who have been waiting for a sequel.

Kakao Games CEO Kyehyun Cho added:

The expectations for ArcheAge 2 are high, as it is a big title in which the years of development knowledge and experience of XLGAMES has been poured into. Together we will work hard to ensure that it becomes a success, and as we have obtained the global service rights through this contract, we aim to strengthen our MMORPG lineup.

The press release does not provide many more details, except that over 100 developers at XLGAMES are working hard to deliver spectacular action, triple-A storytelling, and a vast, seamless open world for ArcheAge 2.

The original ArcheAge, launched in 2013, has registered over 20 million players to date, spread across 64 countries. Kakao Games, which took over publishing duties for ArcheAge in late 2021, recently announced that a fresh start server will be open tomorrow, September 15th.