AR Masks Featured in Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal Music Video Were Made on iPad [Video]

iPad has been at the forefront of a lot of things lately and Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal music video is one of them.

iPad Pro Becomes Highlight of Olivia Rodrigo's New Music Video Brutal

People end up using the iPad in weird and wonderful ways. From creating stop-motion video to full-length feature films, the tablet is powerful enough to pull off any task you throw at it.

Now, it has come to our attention, courtesy of the Apple Music YouTube channel, that the AR masks used in Olivia Rodrigo’s music video Brutal were created using the iPad Pro.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new music video for “Brutal” features iconic animated brutal masks that were made on iPad

If you were ever wondering whether or not you can toss in a mask or two in a music video of your own, you now can.