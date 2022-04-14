AQUIRIS Studio Gets Investment and Publishing Deal from Epic Games

Brazilian game developer AQUIRIS announced to have received an investment from Epic Games. The company headquartered in Porto Alegre is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Additionally, AQUIRIS signed a multi-game publishing deal with Epic to produce several unannounced multiplatform games.

AQUIRIS CEO Mauricio Longoni said:

We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games. It's a strong endorsement of what AQUIRIS has built so far, and we can't wait to show the world what we are working on together. Epic's publishing power and close collaboration with us on tech, business intelligence, and product development will help us boost the quality and the reach of our titles.

Hector Sanchez, Epic’s head of third-party publishing, will join the AQUIRIS board of directors. He said in a statement:

AQUIRIS not only have a keen eye for quality game experiences but have demonstrated great artistic and technical capabilities with their utilization of Unreal Engine in their products. We’re honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the premiere studios in the growing and important Latin American development scene.

So far, AQUIRIS has released three games: Wonderbox The Adventure Maker (available on the App Store), Horizon Chase Turbo (available on all major platforms), and the free-to-play mobile games Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem.