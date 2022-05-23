Apple’s MagSafe Charger is Currently $5 Off, Priced at Just $34 for Limited Time

Looking for Apple's official MagSafe Charger for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 12? It is currently discounted to just $34.

Apple has Discounted the MagSafe Charger for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to Just $34 on Amazon

Sometimes it just makes sense to go for official accessories from companies like Apple and Google. They work exactly as they should in an extremely minimal capacity. And if you are an iPhone user looking for Apple's MagSafe Charger, the official one obviously, then you can pick up the real deal for just $34 today, saving you $5 instantly.

There is nothing fancy about this charger at all. It has been designed to magnetically attach behind a compatible iPhone, which includes the entire iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup of phones. Once attached, it will charge the iPhone at 15W of power, as long as you are using it with a 20W USB-C adapter (sold separately).

If you have AirPods with the MagSafe Charging Case, this charger will work flawlessly with them too. Just toss your AirPods case on top and they will align perfectly for fast charging.

Last but not the least, the MagSafe Charger is fully compatible with any Qi wireless compatible device. Even if you have an iPhone X or an iPhone 11, this will charge your phone just fine except you won't get those blazing fast speeds or magnetic alignment.

There are no discount codes or coupons needed here. Just make sure you add this to your cart on time so you can receive it as quickly as possible.

Buy Apple MagSafe Charger - Was $39, now just $34