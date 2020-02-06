Apple’s Latest iPad Pro is Currently $124 Off, Just $674.99

That's right, Apple's latest iPad Pro 11-inch is currently $124 off and it's one heck of a deal if you hurry up. Usually it costs $799, so you will only pay $674.99 today.

The iPad Pro is one of those devices which really opens up your eyes to the potential of on-the-go computing. It's super sleek, ultra powerful and quite honestly, over-capable in a lot of areas. So if you were wondering whether or not you should get the iPad Pro then you can today while saving $124 in the process, making you decision quite easy, which means you end up paying just $674.99 instead of the usual $799. You can actually use the money saved towards an Apple Pencil if you like.

The model on sale has a 11-inch Liquid Retina display which is a perfect balance of portability, especially if you are planning to take the iPad Pro with you on the go. In fact, if you compare the 11-inch iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch iPad model, you'll be surprised that the newer iPad Pro has a smaller footprint. Almost feels like magic.

Secondly, the new iPad Pro has spectacular pair of cameras which can be used to replace your cellphone camera if you like, or just use it for sane tasks like scanning documents and just showing off the latte on your table. Whatever the case might be, the cameras are ready to do everything at a moment's notice.

Instead of Touch ID, the 2018 iPad Pro makes do with Face ID for authentication. Since this is the second-generation sensor therefore it works in any orientation which is absolutely perfect for the lazy among us.

If you are interested in this deal then just hit the link below right now. Keep in mind that these tablets tend to sell out really fast so be vigilant.

