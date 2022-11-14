Apple “Wrapping Up” realityOS Development as Focus Shifts to Apps and a Video Streaming for AR Headset

Apple's rumored AR Headset has been running wild in the rumor mill for a while. A newly published report highlights that the company is "wrapping up" development of its realityOS operating system as the focus has been shifted to a suite of AR apps ahead of the headset launch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is "Wrapping Up" Work on realityOS as Focus Shifts to Productivity Apps and Much More for The AR Headset

Apple is reported to launch its AR Headset early in 2023 which will run "rOS or realityOS". The operating system is internally known as "Oak" and the company has been working on the platform since 2017. Apple's App Store logs and open-source code confirmed the operating system's existence earlier this year. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman shared that realityOS "will include mixed-reality versions of core Apple apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Maps."

Gurman added that the initial version of realityOS is "wrapping up internally and should be ready for the new hardware next year." It was previously reported that realityOS would revolve around media consumption, gaming, and communication and that Memojis and SharePlay will play a vital role in the experience. The analyst also speculates that Apple is working to ramp up the development of the software with new job listings requiring experience in visual effects and game asset pipeline and much more. In addition to this, the company's new hires also indicate that the AR Headset conjoined with realityOS will bring a wide range of health and productivity features along with a new video streaming service for the headset.

Apart from a bevy of new hires, the company has also made several additions to the management team to look over the development of the AR Headset. It was recently reported that Apple's AR Headset will cost as much as $3,000.

We will share more details on Apple's AR Headset as soon as further information is available.