Apple’s ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 Event is Now Live!

Uzair Ghani
Sep 7, 2022
iPhone 14 'Far Out' event is now live.

Apple has just kicked off its 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event. If you're interested in reading text updates from this event, be sure to drop in.

Witness the iPhone 14 Unveiling Live Right Here at Apple's 'Far Out' Event - Expect Other Cool Announcements as Well

If you want to see the video updates from the event, be sure to check out the following:

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of the ‘Far Out’ Keynote

  • The event is now live and we're rolling right in with a video!
  • Which announcement are you excited for the most?
  • Get ready to Shazam songs as they appear.
  • Tim Cook is here! 'Good morning!'
  • Apple is going to talk about three products today - iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods.
  • This is going to be the first time Apple is going to announce new AirPods hardware at an event.
  • First up - Apple Watch.
  • It's video time.
  • Apple Watch truly saves a lot of lives, and it is simply amazing.
  • People sharing really moving stories about how Apple Watch saved their lives.
  • Video done and now to the product.
  • Apple Watch Series 8 - spoiler alert: it looks the same.
  • Think Series 7, but newer.
  • Swim proof, dust proof and dust resistant.
  • We're having a hard time digesting this, really.
  • New temperature sensor for women's health. Huge addition.
  • Series 8 feature advanced cycle tracking for women.
  • This is a giant leap in women health tracking and the watch will give you estimates for ovulation and more.
  • Apple Watch Series 8 can detect if you're in a severe car crash. New feature called Crash Detection.
  • Massively improved sensors to detect an accurate car detection.

[This article is constantly refreshing. Hit the refresh button in your browser to get more updates.]

