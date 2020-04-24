AppleCare+ for iPad Pro Also Extends to the Apple Magic Keyboard

If you bought the new 2020 iPad Pro along with AppleCare+ for protection, then there is good news for you. Since Apple recently launched its Magic Keyboard, you might want to add protection to it too since it's not cheap and costs a whopping $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The good news is that the iPad Pro's Apple Care+ now also covers the new Magic Keyboard.

The iPad Pro's AppleCare+ Also Extends to the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

As mentioned earlier, if you have purchased AppleCare+ for your iPad Pro which costs $129 or $5.99 per month, the warranty is extended to the Magic Keyboard. This is the same way AppleCare+ covers the Apple Pencil. However, you will have to pay a service fee of $29 for repairs pertaining to the Magic Keyboard.

Here's how Apple details in its support page.

AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.

If you bought a new iPad Pro with Apple's Magic Keyboard, only then will it be vital for you to get the AppleCare+. This is due to the fact that you need to buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of buying your iPad Pro. The new Magic Keyboard doubles as a case that has received a plethora of positive reviews. It acts as a medium that brings the iPad a step closer to a laptop.

The Magic Keyboard is a pretty neat new addition to the iPad's accessories list. If you're a student, it will get you the most since you can easily switch to a tablet. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.