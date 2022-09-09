Menu
Company

Apple Watch Ultra Repairs Cost Is Ultra-Steep; Total Bill Is 62.5 Percent of the Wearable’s Retail Price in the U.S.

Omar Sohail
Sep 8, 2022
Apple Watch Ultra Repairs Cost Is Ultra-Steep; Total Bill Is 62.5 Percent of the Wearable’s Retail Price

The Apple Watch Ultra is marketed as being the most durable smartwatch in the entire lineup. However, every hardware has a breaking point, and if you accidentally reach yours, it can cost you $499, which is nearly the entire price of the wearable.

The Repairs Cost Is Massive Only if Customers Have Not Subscribed to AppleCare+

Fortunately, if you subscribe to an AppleCare+ plan, those repair costs will reduce to $99. As for what will be covered in repairs, Apple states that damage to the titanium shell, buttons, display, sensors, or other components will be serviced. Irrespective if you have subscribed to AppleCare+ or not, replacing the battery on the Apple Watch Ultra will set you back by an additional $99.

Related StoryAli Salman
Everything Apple Announced at Its “Far Out” iPhone 14 Event

Keep in mind that on top of the one-time AppleCare+ payment of $99 (you can choose to pay a monthly amount of $4.99 as well), you will be charged an additional $79 fee every time the Apple Watch Ultra gets damaged and needs to be serviced. Given the absurd amount of $499 that Apple is charging, opting for AppleCare+ is the safer bet. If you feel that the overall costs are too steep for you to upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra, you can acquire one of the remaining two models; the Apple Watch Series 8 or the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

apple-watch-ultra-other-repairs-cost
apple-watch-ultra-battery-replacement-cost
2 of 9

Repair costs for the Apple Watch Series 8 without AppleCare+ range from $299 to $399, with battery replacement carrying a $79 fee, the same as the Apple Watch Ultra. As for the Apple Watch SE, non-AppleCare+ repairs cost between $199 to $229, so those numbers are significantly cheaper. If you still wish to upgrade to the best wearable produced by Apple so far, you can order it now from the online store, with deliveries starting September 23.

Looking at the ridiculous repair costs, would you still order the Apple Watch Ultra? Tell us in the comments.

News Source: Apple

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order