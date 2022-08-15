Apple Watch Saves Life of Videographer Who Has a History of Diabetes by Alerting Him to Low Blood Sugar Warning

In yet another story of how an Apple Watch feature saved a wearer’s, this time, video producer Justin Eastzer credits his continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and Apple’s wearable for alerting him before things got out of hand.

Videographer Says That if His Blood Sugar Gets Dangerously Low, He Can Go Into a Coma

The senior videographer employed at CNET says that he has type 1 diabetes and to monitor his blood glucose levels, he needs a CGM to provide him with readings at different intervals. He also wears an Apple Watch and says that had it not been for an alert that he received on his device, the circumstances could have been much worse. Eastzer did pass out due to his low blood sugar level, but not before he followed through with his plan, which normalized those levels.

“I have type 1 diabetes and I wear a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that measures my blood sugar levels. If my blood sugar gets dangerously low, I can pass out or go into a diabetic coma. Luckily, my CGM connects to my watch and sends notifications before it's too late. This feature saved my life a few months ago. I woke up to a dangerously low blood sugar warning on my Apple Watch. I ran to the fridge, grabbed some orange juice, drank it and then passed out. I woke up a few minutes later because my sugar levels went back to normal. That was one of the scariest moments of my life, and thanks to my Apple Watch alerts, I was able to address the low blood sugar before it was too late.”

Until a future Apple Watch arrives with blood glucose monitoring, Eastzer will continue to rely on his CGM. Though there were reports that the Apple Watch Series 8 could potentially sport a blood sugar sensor, along with a body temperature sensor as long as the feature passed the company’s internal evaluations, unfortunately, it does not look like the aforementioned additions will not be shipped with commercial units. Instead, customers will experience a change in physical dimensions, which can be advantageous for a number of reasons.

Regardless, this recent incident shows that even without the lack of advanced sensors, an Apple Watch can be your best friend in dire situations.

News Source: CNET