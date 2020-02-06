Apple Watch Shipments Hit New High, Beat Entire Swiss Watch Industry

It’s remarkable that a product whose first iteration was launched back in 2014 has garnered an immense user base in less than six years. Yes, we’re talking about the Apple Watch, and according to a new report, the technology giant’s wearable lineup has managed to outsell the entire Swiss watch industry by a comfortable margin in 2019.

Apple Watch Shipments Rose by a Whopping 36 Percent in Just a 12-Month Period

New data shared by Strategy Analytics reveals that Apple Watch units reached an estimated and an impressive 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019. That’s a massive increase compared to 2018, where Apple’s smartwatch series sold approximately 22.5 million units. However, the best part is yet to come. The Swiss watch industry wasn’t able to offer sufficient competition to the Cupertino tech behemoth, accumulating an estimated 21.1 million units worldwide in 2019.

New Apple Watch Trade-in Promotion Gives You up to $100 for a Series 2 or Series 3

In fact, Swiss watch shipments actually dropped 13 percent from the 24.2 million tally that was shipped in 2018. These statistics show that Apple Watch units have started to gain immense popularity and that too because of many reasons. Strategy Analytics believes a few of them include an attractive design, lots of apps and user-friendly technology. Analog watches produced by notable Swiss brands continue to remain popular with older consumers, while the younger crowd has gravitated more towards smartwatches.

“Traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear. The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”

Even Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says that the Apple Watch is his favorite piece of technology, so there are definitely many reasons why it’s preferred by other customers too.

Do you own an Apple Watch? What’s your reason for choosing this piece of technology? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Strategy Analytics