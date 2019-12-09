Apple TV+ Gets First Golden Globe Nominations for The Morning Show

Apple TV+ has only been out for a few months now but it has already received its first Golden Globe nominations for The Morning Show. The show, and its lead actresses, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, have Been nominated for Golden Globes, which should lend some credibility to Apple’s streaming service.

The Morning Show has been nominated for ‘Best Television Series - Drama’. This is a competitive category and if the show wins, it would be a big deal for Apple TV+. Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama’. Jennifer Aniston has already won a Golden Globe before for Friends, and been also nominated twice. This would be her second nomination for the best actress Golden Globe. Reese Witherspoon has also been nominated for the same category as Jennifer Aniston. She has won two Golden Globes before, for best actress and producer for best miniseries. Reese also has 4 other Golden Globe nominations on her resume.

Apple TV+ is not only competing against traditional networks, but also streaming services like Netflix. Netflix has a whopping 34 nomination for its movies and shows. Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video also have more nominations than Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ launched to a variety of reviews. Critics had mixed opinions on the shows, while the general audience gave good ratings to the same shows. The Morning Show has 63% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience score is 94%. Similarly, See, another Apple TV+ show, has 42% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 87% rating from audience. A glance at Metacritic and IMDB also shows similar results.

Apple’s approach to producing shows and movies so far has been primarily focused on garnering reputation. The company did not launch its streaming service by acquiring a backlog of content from other providers, which is what companies like Netflix and Hulu started with. Apple has also been giving free Apple TV+ annual subscriptions to iOS devices and Mac buyers, which shows that they are looking to grow the service over a long period of time, with a small but steadily growing catalogue of content, powered by big names and talent.

For now, Apple’s strategy seems to be paying off. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both award winning actresses and have received nominations, along with The Morning Show, which they also helped produce.